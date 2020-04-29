ComfortDelGro has a new food delivery service – and all fees go directly to taxi drivers during the Covid-19 circuit-breaker

ComfortDelGro launched a new food delivery service with a fleet of 10,000 taxis. The Straits Times

If meal deliveries are now the new norm in your household, you might receive your next bento from a taxi driver instead of the usual food delivery service.

Singapore transport operator ComfortDelGro on Wednesday (Apr 29) launched a new food delivery service with a fleet of 10,000 taxis.

Available from 9am to 10pm every day, the ComfortDelivery service will allow the company’s taxi drivers to have an additional source of income during the Covid-19 circuit-breaker period.

Deliveries will be charged at distance-based rates starting at S$6.50 for the first 3km, but eateries can also choose to include two drop-offs in one booking at rates starting from S$8.50.

Taxi drivers need not pay to be part of the service, and all fees will go directly to them during the circuit-breaker, which ends on June 1.

To take part, the drivers have to bid for delivery jobs via the transport company’s ComfortDelivery Driver app. Payment will be made to the driver by the eatery via PayNow or cash upon collection.

Drivers involved are trained on how to use the app and safe food handling, the transport company said. They will also be required to adhere to safe distancing rules.

Restaurants and eateries can sign up for the service via the official website for immediate access, ComfortDelGro added.

Participating restaurants will be able to track the driver’s location and see when the order has been successfully delivered to the customer.

