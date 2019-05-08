ComfortDelgro is testing out surge pricing on its app, but promises to limit fare increases

ComfortDelGro said it is looking to “possibly” make private-hire vehicles available for booking on its app. The Straits Times

In a move mimicking the pricing model for ridehailing companies like Grab and Uber, ComfortDelGro is testing out a new feature on its app that resembles surge pricing.

The feature, named ComfortRIDE, will see taxi fares get adjusted “according to market demand and supply”, ComfortDelGro said in a statement on Tuesday (May 7).

ComfortDelGro CEO Ang Wei Neng said the new feature will help the company meet increased demand for taxis by getting more drivers on the roads during peak times like rush hour or rainy spells.

The new pricing system will see fares drop during off-peak hours and rise during peak hours, though the company said it would monitor peak demand to ensure fare surges are “limited and not exponential”.

It did not define what was considered an exponential surge in fares.

To cope with the supply crunch, ComfortDelGro is also looking to “possibly” make private-hire vehicles available for booking on ComfortRIDE.

Currently, its app offers metered or flat fares – which are a preset amount a customer agrees to pay regardless of the ride duration.

However, with the inclusion of ComfortRIDE, traditional taxi rides will now only offer metered fares. The flat fares will be replaced by the surge pricing fare shown for ComfortRIDE.

These new features will be tested among a small group of passengers starting May 15, ComfortDelGro said.

Depending on the response from this group of passengers, the company said it would consider extending the features to more passengers.

