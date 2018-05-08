ComfortDelGro orders 200 new taxis to accommodate ‘growing line’ of new drivers

ComfortDelGro Taxi will add 200 more taxis to welcome new drivers. The Straits Times

ComfortDelGro Taxi, the taxi arm of ComfortDelGro Corporation, said on Monday (May 7) that it has placed an order for 200 new hybrid Hyundai Ioniqs – its first in close to one-and-a-half years.

The first batch is set to arrive in June, and will be immediately leased out to would-be hirers, said a statement from the company.

Chief executive of ComfortDelGro Taxi Mr Ang Wei Neng said: “We have seen things settle down lately with more drivers switching from private hire cars as they find driving taxis relatively more stable.”

He added that more new drivers who recently obtained the Taxi Driver’s Vocational Licence are joining ComfortDelGro Taxi.

In April, ComfortDelGro Taxi signed on close to 300 new hirers – close to double the same period last year. Drivers have also been taking on more booking jobs – about 9% more than they did last year.

It’s perhaps no coincidence that the influx of new drivers has come after Grab announced its acquisition of Uber’s operations in Southeast Asia in late March which eventually led to discontinuation of Uber’s ride-hailing app on May 7.

“We had stopped replacing old taxis for a while but demand has grown in the last few months so we have decided to order new taxis,” he added.

The company last placed an order for 1,050 taxis in December 2016. With the latest purchase, it will have a fleet of close to 13,000 representing a market share of about 60%.