11 best coming-of-age movies you can stream right now

caption Emma Watson, Ezra Miller, and Logan Lerman in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” source Summit Entertainment

Here, we’ve listed the best coming-of-age films that you can watch on streaming services like Netflix and Hulu.

This includes “10 Things I Hate About You,” “Booksmart,” and “Lady Bird.”

There’s an abundance of coming-of-age movies that are available to watch right now.

Netflix, Hulu, and other subscription services offer plenty of films that discuss growing pains, adolescence, and the relatable experiences of teenagers. This includes classics like “10 Things I Hate About You” and more recent gems like “Lady Bird” and “Booksmart.”

Keep reading for 11 coming-of-age movies you can stream.

Note: Numerous titles drop off the streaming services monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

The titular character of “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” convinces his best friend and his girlfriend to participate in a day of adventures around Chicago.

caption Alan Ruck, Mia Sara, and Matthew Broderick in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Netflix description: “Playing by the rules? That’s for teenagers who don’t know how to wrap the whole world around their finger.”

Why you should watch: A coming-of-age roundup isn’t complete without a film by John Hughes. Written and directed by him, “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” centers on the titular character (Matthew Broderick) who feigns illness in order to skip school for the ninth time that semester and enjoy the beautiful weather.

There are serious plot points in the 1986 movie, but the main theme is about teenage rebellion and making the most of every day.

“Pretty in Pink” tackles a love triangle and gives commentary on social class differences.

caption Molly Ringwald in “Pretty in Pink.”

Amazon Prime Video description: “A poor girl must choose between the affections of dating her childhood sweetheart or a rich but sensitive playboy.”

Why you should watch: In “Pretty in Pink,” ’80s movie icon Molly Ringwald stars as Andie, an unpopular girl who finds herself in a love triangle with her best friend, Duckie (Jon Cryer), and a boy named Blaine (Andrew McCarthy) who’s not as arrogant as the other wealthy people he associates with. The film also shows how socioeconomic status affects Andie and her approach to relationships.

Although it was released in 1986, “Pretty in Pink” has plenty of relevant themes that will still resonate with today’s viewers.

John Cusack is charming and endearing in Cameron Crowe’s “Say Anything.”

caption John Cusack in “Say Anything.”

Hulu description: “John Cusack stars as an aimless high-school graduate who tries to win the hand of the class brain in this teen classic.”

Why you should watch: In “Say Anything” Lloyd Dobbler (played by Cusack) graduates from high school and doesn’t know what career he wants to pursue, but he knows what kind of jobs he doesn’t want to end up doing. His dilemma is all-to-familiar and relatable to teens entering the real world with uncertainty. Plus, Cusack makes a great leading man and the soundtrack is awesome.

Matt Damon and Robin Williams deliver moving performances in “Good Will Hunting.”

caption Matt Damon in “Good Will Hunting.”

Hulu description: “Robin Williams is a therapist who comes to the aid of a brilliant, but troubled Boston youth played by Matt Damon.”

Why you should watch: Damon stars as Will Hunting, a genius who has an encyclopedic memory and can easily solve complex math equations. He’s afraid to let his guard down with people because his parents abandoned him and he bounced around abusive foster homes. Through a counselor named Sean, Will learns how to tap into his full potential.

The film features fantastic performances from Damon and Williams, whose characters form a mentor-mentee relationship. Williams also rightfully won an Academy Award for best actor in a supporting role. Ben Affleck also stars in the film and he cowrote the script with Damon, earning them an Oscar for best original screenplay.

“10 Things I Hate About You” is an iconic coming-of-age movie based on William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.”

caption Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger in “10 Things I Hate About You.”

Disney Plus description: “On his first day at his new school, Cameron instantly falls for Bianca, the gorgeous girl of his dreams, but she is forbidden from dating until her ill-tempered, completely un-dateable older sister goes out, too.”

Why you should watch: Julia Stiles (Kat Stratford) and late actor Heath Ledger (Patrick Verona), were relatively new faces in Hollywood when this classic movie was released in 1999. In “10 Things,” Stiles is the perfect leading lady and Ledger is swoon-worthy as a bad boy who inevitably falls for Kat. Plus, he serenades her with Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” in one of the film’s best scenes.

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” is a poignant film about a teenager dealing with mental issues and trying to make it through high school.

caption Ezra Miller and Logan Lerman in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.”

Netflix description: “High school is better when you march to the beat of your own mixtape. Live in the present; you’ll remember it forever.”

Why you should watch: Logan Lerman stars as an introvert named Charlie in this 2012 film, which is based on a novel written by Stephen Chbosky in 1999. He begins his freshman year of high school following a troubled past and learns how to live in the moment after befriending two outgoing seniors (played by Emma Watson and Ezra Miller).

The film addresses a variety of heavy subjects – childhood molestation, PTSD, and homosexuality, among others – in a careful manner. Lerman’s performance is moving and genuine, while Miller is a scene-stealer as Patrick.

Hailee Steinfeld shines in “The Edge of Seventeen.”

caption Hailee Steinfeld in “The Edge of Seventeen.”

Netflix description: “When Nadine’s best (and only) friend starts dating her detested older brother, the teenage cynic’s life becomes even more unbearable.”

Why you should watch: Steinfeld stars as a jaded 17-year-old named Nadine who lacks confidence and is convinced that the universe is against her. Woody Harrelson portrays Mr. Bruner, an elevated version of the typical high school teacher who acts as a mentor to the main character. He’s equally as sarcastic and the best part of the 2016 movie is the dialogue and witty banter between Steinfeld and Harrelson’s characters.

Steinfeld’s performance will make you laugh, cry, and root for her. The movie as a whole captures the experience of being an awkward teen who feels like their life sucks.

Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” centers on a relationship between a mother and teenage daughter who frequently clash, but have a deep love for each other.

caption Saoirse Ronan in “Lady Bird.”

Amazon Prime Video description: “A warm, affecting comedy about a high school senior (Saoirse Ronan) who must navigate a loving but turbulent relationship with her strong-willed mother over the course of her eventful and poignant senior year of high school.”

Why you should watch: There are plenty of reasons why “Lady Bird” was nominated for five Academy Awards. The film, which marked Gerwig’s solo directorial debut, is a carefully crafted story about a girl named Christine McPhearson (Saoirse Ronan) who insists on being called Lady Bird. She hates her hometown of Sacramento, California and can’t wait to escape to the East Coast. But before that, she receives plenty of tough love from a mother (Laurie Metcalf) who works double shifts to keep the family’s finances somewhat stable.

Ronan and Metcalf’s performance, along with Gerwig’s directing and screenplay, earned plenty of recognition at award shows like the Oscars, Golden Globes, and beyond. The stellar supporting cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Beanie Feldstein, and Lucas Hedges as some of Lady Bird’s peers at the Catholic high school she attends.

Elsie Fisher’s portrayal of Kayla Day in “Eighth Grade” made her a breakout star.

caption Elsie Fisher in “Eighth Grade.”

Amazon Prime Video description: “Thirteen-year-old Kayla endures the tidal wave of contemporary suburban adolescence as she makes her way through the last week of middle school – the end of her thus far disastrous eighth grade year – before she begins high school.”

Why you should watch: “Eighth Grade,” written and directed by Bo Burnham, provides a portrayal of what it’s like for kids to grow up in the age of social media, where documenting your life for the world to see is a norm. Fisher stars as Kayla, who’s dubbed “most quiet” in her class but swears that she’s more outgoing and interesting once you get to know her (and give her vlogs more views).

Burnham clearly understands the youth, with their vernacular and tendency to be glued to their phones constantly, and Fisher perfectly captures the vulnerability and nervousness of her character.

“Mid90s” explores the skateboarding scene of Los Angeles in the ’90s through the eyes of a young boy.

caption Sunny Suljic in “Mid90s.”

Amazon Prime Video description: “From director Jonah Hill, ‘Mid90s’ is a funny, moving look at Stevie, a kid in ’90s LA, as he escapes his turbulent home life with a new group of friends he meets at a local skate shop, plunging him into a world of fun, danger, and excitement.”

Why you should watch: “Mid90s,” written and directed by Jonah Hill, tackles growing up and the desire to find acceptance from others. The main character, Stevie (Sunny Suljic), loses much of his innocence after becoming friends with a group of skateboarders and experimenting with smoking, drinking, and other illegal activities for someone his age.

The movie is unexpectedly dark and gritty at times. Meanwhile, the soundtrack, with songs hand-picked by Hill, will resonate with people who grew up in the ’90s.

In “Booksmart,” Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever are a dynamic duo as academic achievers who decide to party on their last day as high schoolers.

caption Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in “Booksmart.”

Hulu description: “‘Booksmart’ is a comedy about two academic superstars and best friends on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.”

Why you should watch: “Booksmart” is a refreshing and much-needed comedy about two female friends who are determined to have a wild and memorable night after realizing they spent their high school years focusing on schoolwork and neglecting parties. The raunchy, R-rated film marks actress Olivia Wilde’s first time directing, and she knocks it out of the park.