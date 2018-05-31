Coming soon to a big screen near you: a Bollywood film about Mahathir’s political comeback

A Bollywood producer is planning to make a movie on Dr Mahathir’s recent victory. Facebook/ Dr Mahathir bin Mohamad

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has had a following in Malaysia for decades but his popularity skyrocketed when he led the opposition alliance to a shock victory in Malaysia’s General Election last month.

According to Bernama, it now appears that there are plans to immortalise Dr Mahathir’s achievement on the big screen.

Bollywood producer Raman Kumar is planning to make a movie documenting Dr Mahathir’s political comeback and his fight against corruption.

The proposed title of the film? “Malaysia’s Saviour Mahathir”.

“I want to direct and produce this movie because Dr Mahathir, at 92, has brought Malaysians together in what proved to be a victorious election. He’s indeed a marvel of strength, will and tenacity,” Kumar said.

He also added that the focus of the film would be on how Mahathir used his previous experience as Prime Minister from 1981 to 2003 – as well as his common sense and wisdom – to emerge victorious in the election.

The movie is set to be shot in Hindi, though there are plans to dub it also in both Malay and English. Malaysian actors are set to be featured, and part of the film crew would come from Mumbai.

Despite his Bollywood credentials, half of the ten movies Kumar has produced were made in Malaysia.

He currently lives in the United Kingdom, but he splits his time between Mumbai and Malaysia.

Social media users have chimed in with ideas. One wants to see over-the-top Bollywood action sequences while another suggested cameos:

inb4 Mahathir do this in bollywood movie. 😜 pic.twitter.com/C0YRS6Q06g — Just Call me Dee (@RusdiMuhd87) May 30, 2018

We need Najib and Rosmah cameos!! https://t.co/xhezl5Y9ZB — Khabir (@KhabirM) May 31, 2018

Another Twitter user is even calling for a prequel to the planned film: