‘Shut the hell up about people’s bodies’: TikTok’s biggest teen star clapped back at commenters who criticized her for filming a dance in her bikini

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is responding to disparaging comments on her latest series of videos.

In the videos, 15-year-old D’Amelio is dancing and wearing a bathing suit while on vacation.

The clips were filmed in the Bahamas, where D’Amelio is currently vacationing with friends and fellow creators, including Hype House members Avani Gregg and Chase Hudson.

D’Amelio has spoken before about the intense online criticism she receives daily, which frequently takes aim at her physical appearance.

After people left disapproving comments on her latest series of TikTok videos, 15-year-old Hype House superstar Charli D’Amelio took a break from her vacation in the Bahamas to respond.

In one of the TikTok videos, which was filmed with D’Amelio’s friend and fellow Hype House creator Avani Gregg at the beach, D’Amelio was wearing a bathing suit and dancing to “Sugar” by Brockhampton. Most fans commented on how happy D’Amelio looks in the clip, and said they were glad to see her “living her best life.”

But the post was met with criticism of the teen, too. Celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton, for example, left a comment saying, "Anyone else think it's inappropriate for a 15-year-old to dance to this?"

In a reply to Hilton, D'Amelio wrote, "i'm sorry i'm just trying to have fun! :)."

Later, Hilton left a new comment saying, "I wish I looked that good in a bikini at 15!"

"oh well..." D'Amelio wrote in response to another commenter who called out her choice of song as too "sexual." "am i not allowed to wear a swimsuit or allowed to dance to trending songs? i'm so confused as to why you care enough to post this."

Madi Monroe, another popular TikTok star who is vacationing with D'Amelio, received similarly disparaging comments after sharing dances filmed in her swimsuit. Monroe acknowledged in a tweet how badly the comments were making her feel, as did her boyfriend, Christopher Romero.

Body shaming IS NOT COOL. Just let us be comfortable in our bodies FOR ONCE 🙁 — Christopher (@TheChrisRomerro) March 5, 2020

D'Amelio defended Monroe with a strongly worded message to her followers, saying, "everyone needs to shut the hell up about people's bodies it's not okay and it hurts when it's about you no one deserves that and madi is gorgeous inside and out so."

everyone needs to shut the hell up about people’s bodies it’s not okay and it hurts when it’s about you no one deserves that and madi is gorgeous inside and out so https://t.co/l0FKgHvRBC — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) March 5, 2020

D'Amelio also said she would continue posting when she feels "happy and confident."

"so if me wearing a swimsuit at the beach is a problem well sucks to suck doesn't it," she added.

i will continue to post when i feel happy and confident so if me wearing a swimsuit at the beach is a problem well sucks to suck doesn’t it — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) March 4, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, the TikTok superstar also requested space to "breathe."

just let me breathe okay? — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) March 4, 2020

Shortly after, Avani Gregg chimed in with a request of her own.

don’t video young kids trying to have fun with their friends it’s really weird when i have to yell at grown men to stop videoing us just trying to live. — avani dicaprio (1990s edition) (@lilpapivoni) March 5, 2020

Alex Warren, a Hype House creator who is not on the trip, offered words of support to D'Amelio and friends from afar.

Hey @charlidamelio I hope you know I love you and everyone sucks — Alex Warren (@alexwaarren) March 5, 2020

This is not the first time D'Amelio, specifically, has been sexualized on social media. In January, TikTok star Curtis Newbill released a diss track that made a sexual joke about D'Amelio and her rumored boyfriend, Chase Hudson.

D'Amelio subsequently addressed the song and Newbill's "inappropriate" behavior on Twitter.

these grown men thinking it’s funny to say inappropriate things and make fun of a fifteen year old are disrespectful and pathetic. i have feelings. most of these people are ADULT MEN, grow up and stop sexualizing teens it’s not funny it’s gross! — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) January 16, 2020

a 23 year old making fun of a 15 year old is and bad enough but saying sexual things is absolutely disgusting. imagine being so immature that you think that is okay — charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) January 16, 2020

D'Amelio and her older sister, Dixie, have spoken before about receiving "hundreds of thousands" of negative comments per day, many of which they say focus on their bodies. And during a recent interview with The Daily Campus, D'Amelio's father, Marc D'Amelio, discussed how the family has learned to deal with this kind of behavior toward his two daughters.

"We've talked to a lot of people who have had not only long-term notoriety but also instant fame who have been trained to know it's part of the job," D'Amelio said. "We turn the other cheek on [hate] now. We take the [threatening and creepy comments] more seriously and we have had to go down the road of getting the authorities involved. For the most part, the comments are 90% positive and 10% negative."

