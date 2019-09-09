Commerce Chief Wilbur Ross threatened to fire NOAA leaders after a weather office in Alabama contradicted Trump about Hurricane Dorian

caption U.S. President-elect Donald Trump looks on as Wilbur Ross departs after their meeting at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., November 20, 2016 source REUTERS/Mike Segar

Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross threatened to fire top employees at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration after one of its weather offices in Birmingham publicly contradicted President Donald Trump‘s claim that Hurricane Dorian could strike Alabama, The New York Times reported.

Three sources familiar with the discussion told the Times that Ross’s threat led to the unsigned statement later that day from NOAA disavowing the office’s assessment, calling it “inconsistent” with the best forecasts available at the time.

By throwing one of its offices under the bus, NOAA fueled outrage throughout the agency and triggered criticism from the scientific community and the public that it had been politicized to support Trump’s false claims.

The president has been waging a relentless campaign defending the veracity of his forecasting abilities over that of his own federal weather employees and launched broadsides against the news media.

By throwing one of its offices under the bus, NOAA fueled outrage throughout the agency and triggered criticism from the scientific community and the public that it had been politicized to support Trump’s false claims. Dan Sobien, the president of the National Weather Service Employees Organization, later blasted the statement as “utterly disgusting and disingenous” on Twitter.

Let me assure you the hard working employees of the NWS had nothing to do with the utterly disgusting and disingenuous tweet sent out by NOAA management tonight #NOAA — Dan Sobien (@pres_nwseo) September 6, 2019

The quagmire began when Trump tweeted just over a week ago that Alabama could be struck by the storm “much harder than anticipated.” Weather forecasters in Birmingham then quickly tweeted to assure residents they weren’t in harm’s way. “Alabama will NOT see any impacts from #Dorian. We repeat, no impacts from Hurricane #Dorian will be felt across Alabama,” the office wrote.

Trump doubled down on his false claims, and days later he displayed a doctored map of Hurricane Dorian’s projected path in the Oval Office that had a cone of uncertainty expanded with a black marker to include Alabama.

The president has since waged a relentless campaign defending the veracity of his forecasting abilities over that of his own federal weather employees and launched broadsides against the news media.

The Washington Post reported on Monday that NOAA’s chief scientist is opening an investigation whether the agency’s response to Trump’s hurricane tweets was a violation of the agency’s policies and ethics. He called their response “political” and a “danger to public health and safety.”