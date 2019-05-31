12 vintage commercials that reveal who Trump was before he became president

caption President Donald Trump (C), flanked by first lady Melania Trump (L), delivers remarks before dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House June 26, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump and Modi met earlier today in the Oval Office to discuss a range of bilateral issues. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Donald Trump made regular appearances in commercials and movies in the decades before he was president.

Trump appeared in ads for everything from computers to McDonald’s to promotions for his casinos from the late 1980s onwards.

The president was a real estate mogul and reality TV star before he entered the world of politics.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

In the years before he entered the White House, President Donald Trump was a real estate mogul and reality TV star who relentlessly sought to build his brand.

Along the way, Trump appeared in a number of TV ads for an array of products ranging from computers to fast food. Trump also appeared in ads for his various business ventures, which have a mixed – and in some cases controversial – legacy.

Here are 12 of the commercials Trump starred in before becoming president.

In 1988, Trump appeared in a commercial for Diet Pepsi ahead of a Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks boxing match.

caption Donald Trump appeared in a Diet Pepsi commercial in the late 1980s. source YouTube

In 1989, Trump released a board game and appeared in a TV commercial promoting it.

caption Trump released a board game in the late 1980s and appeared in a TV commercial promoting it. source YouTube

In 1993, Trump appeared in a commercial for Trump’s Castle Casino Resort. He no longer owns the property.

caption Trump appeared in a commercial for Trump’s Castle Casino Resort in 1993. source YouTube

Trump in 1995 appeared in a Pizza Hut commercial with his ex-wife Ivana. The two were already divorced by the time the ad was filmed. Their split in the early 90s was highly publicized following Trump’s affair with Marla Maples.

caption Donald Trump appeared in a Pizza Hut commercial in 1995. source YouTube

Trump is not particularly enthusiastic about importing technology from Asian companies in the present-day amid tensions over trade with China and Japan. But back in the mid-90s Trump lent his voice to a commercial for Toshiba, a Japan-based company, and a desktop computer it was selling at the time.

caption Trump’s voice was featured in a Toshiba commercial in the mid-1990s. source YouTube

Back in the late 90s, Trump appeared in a commercial for Cozone.com, a website launched by the now-defunct CompUSA. At the time of ad’s release, the New York Post reported, “The Donald appears … wearing a suit, messily attempting to mold clay on a potter’s wheel. He eventually gives up, bidding $600 for another student’s pot. The spot ends with Trump hitting on a young woman washing her hands next to him.”

caption Trump was in a commercial for a website launched by CompUSA in the late 1990s. source YouTube

Source: New York Post

Trump appeared in yet another Pizza Hut commercial in 2000 that aired in Australia.

caption Trump was in a Pizza Hut commercial in Australia in 2000. source YouTube

Trump, whose love for fast food is no secret, appeared in a McDonald’s commercial in 2002.

caption Trump was in a McDonald’s commercial back in 2002. source YouTube

Trump in 2007 starred in a commercial for Trump Steaks, which were sold via Sharper Image and QVC. It was a short-lived venture, however, lasting only two months in the summer of that year.

caption Trump appeared in a commercial for Trump Steaks, a short-lived venture, back in 2007. source YouTube

At the height of his reality TV fame as the star of “Celebrity Apprentice,” Trump appeared in an Oreo’s commercial in 2009.

caption Trump appeared in an Oreo’s commercial back in 2009. source YouTube

Trump at one point starred in a commercial for Trump University — a for-profit real estate training program that started in the mid-2000s and lasted until 2010. In 2018, a judge finalized a $25 million settlement for students who claimed they were defrauded by Trump’s now-defunct university.

caption Trump was in a commercial for his controversial and now-defunct Trump University. source YouTube

Trump in 2012 starred in a Macy’s commercial alongside celebrities like Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. Macy’s used to sell a menswear collection in partnership with Trump but cut ties with him amid his 2016 campaign for president.

caption Trump was in a Macy’s commercial in late 2012. source YouTube

Read more:

Trump reportedly loves McDonald’s because he has a ‘longtime fear’ of being poisoned

17 celebrities who became politicians

Porn star Stormy Daniels is taking a victory lap after Michael Cohen’s guilty plea. Here’s a timeline of Trump’s many marriages and rumored affairs.

Trump is serving the Clemson football team Wendy’s and McDonald’s in the White House. Here’s the history behind the president’s fast-food obsession.