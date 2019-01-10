7 of the most common cancers among men

caption There are some cancers that are more likely to affect men. source Rawpixel/iStock

Cancer can affect anyone, but there are some types that are most likely to affect men.

Cancer of the esophagus and bladder cancer affects men far more than women.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer among men.

Both lung and esophagus cancer are linked to tobacco use.

Cancer affects people of all sexes, but there are some types of cancer that are more likely to occur in men. Being informed about your cancer risk and potential symptoms can help you make better healthcare choices.

Here are some of the most common kinds of cancer that men should be aware of.

caption Tobacco use puts you at greater risk of developing esophageal cancer. source Mesk Photography/Shutterstock

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there are approximately 13,600 new cases of esophageal cancer in men per year. In contrast, there are only about 3,645 new cases in women annually.

Esophageal cancer affects the tube that carries food and fluids from the mouth to the stomach. There are actually two types of cells that make up the walls of the esophagus, which means that there are two different types of esophageal cancer. Risk factors include tobacco use and age, as over 85% of cases are diagnosed in people over the age of 55.

Kidney cancer can come from exposure to certain chemicals.

caption Trichloroethylene is linked to kidney cancer and found in some paint removers. source horkins/ iStock

According to the CDC, about 37,000 men are diagnosed with kidney cancer each year. More than 9,000 men die from kidney cancer annually.

The kidneys are organs on either side of your lower back that make urine and filter waste. Symptoms of kidney cancer include blood in the urine, pain in the lower back or side, recurrent fever, and a loss of appetite.

Smoking, being overweight, and being exposed to certain types of chemicals such as trichloroethylene can raise your risk of developing kidney cancer.

Colon cancer is the third most common cancer among men.

caption Stomach pain is a symptom of colon cancer. source Pixabay

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in both men and women in the US. According to the CDC, there are approximately 73,900 new cases of colorectal cancer in men per year. For comparison, there are about 66,800 new cases in women annually.

Colorectal cancer develops in the colon or rectum. The colon is the large intestine and the rectum is the passage that connects your colon to your anus. This type of cancer usually develops from abnormal growths called polyps, though not all polyps progress into cancer. Symptoms include bloody stools, stomach pains or cramps, and unexplained weight loss.

You’re more at risk of colorectal cancer if you have an inflammatory bowel disease like Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. Your lifestyle can also raise your risk of colorectal cancer, especially if you are overweight, eat a diet low in fiber and high in fat, and use tobacco or alcohol.

Colon cancer is curable, especially if treated early. In fact, about 9 out of 10 people who are treated for early-stage colorectal cancer survive for more than five years. About 90% of new cases of colorectal cancer occur in people who are over 50, so it’s especially important to keep up with screening appointments as you get older. There is also some evidence that taking low-dose aspirin might help lower your risk of developing colon cancer.

Prostate cancer is the second most common type among men.

caption Visit your doctor to get screened for prostate cancer. source Shutterstock

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in terms of new cases per year. According to the CDC, there are about 183,500 new diagnoses of prostate cancer each year.

The prostate is a gland that helps produce semen and is located just below the bladder. Symptoms of prostate cancer usually include difficulty urinating, blood in the urine or semen, frequent urination, or pain in the back or hip.

African-American men are more at risk of developing prostate cancer and are twice as likely to die from it. Prostate cancer can also be hereditary.

According to Dana Farber, doctors can now screen for prostate cancer using a blood test or a rectal examination. Screenings should usually be started after age 40. This type of cancer can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy.

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer among men.

caption Exposure to sun rays increases your chance of developing skin cancer. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed type of cancer in both men and women in the US. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, more than one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the time they turn 70. In fact, there are more cases of skin cancer diagnosed each year in the US than all other kinds of cancer combined.

According to the CDC, the vast majority of skin cancers are caused by exposure to the sun’s rays. Skin cancer can also take different forms. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form – more than 4.3 million cases are diagnosed each year. Melanoma is the most deadly type of skin cancer, and men under 49 have a higher risk of developing melanoma than any other type of cancer.

Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death in men.

caption Your cigarette habit is hurting you. source Shutterstock

Lung cancer is the most common cause of cancer death in both men and women in the US, according to the CDC. About 113,000 men are diagnosed with lung cancer each year in the US.

Smoking is linked to 80% to 90% of lung cancer deaths in America. In fact, smokers are 15 to 30 times more likely to get lung cancer as non-smokers. Exposure to radon, asbestos, diesel exhaust, and secondhand smoke can also increase your risk of developing this type of cancer.

Symptoms of lung cancer can include chest pain, coughing that doesn’t get better, wheezing, coughing up blood, and feeling fatigued all the time. However, most people with lung cancer don’t actually exhibit symptoms until the cancer at an advanced stage.

Men are three to four times more likely than women to be diagnosed with bladder cancer.

caption Age is the single greatest risk factor. source Bethany Clarke/Getty Images

Bladder cancer is especially common among men with them three to four times more likely to develop the disease than women. According to the American Cancer Society, about 61,700 men are diagnosed with bladder cancer every year.

Some scientists theorize that men are more likely to get bladder cancer because they are more likely to be exposed to carcinogens such as tobacco and chemicals. Genetic, anatomical, and hormonal components could also play a role.

Age is the single greatest risk factor for developing bladder cancer.

