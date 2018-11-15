10 mistakes you’re making when dyeing your hair a new color

caption Dyeing your hair can sometimes be a slow process. source Shutterstock

Dyeing your hair can seem like an easy way to change your look, but the process essentially comes down to a science. There are a lot of things you need to consider before, during, and after making a major hair change.

Here are some of the biggest mistakes you could be making when trying to achieve a new hair color.

You’re going from very dark to very light way too fast.

According to professional hair colorist and Yorktown Heights, New York, salon owner Brianna Chiapparino, the trick to going from dark hair to light hair is patience. In most cases, it’ll take more than one session.

“The healthiest way to go about this is to lighten your hair in sessions because it’s less damaging than double processing your hair,” she told INSIDER. “Gradually going lighter is also great for clients who have never seen themselves blonde before, leaving them time to warm up to themselves with lighter hair.”

You’re choosing colors that fade quickly.

Chiapparino said vibrant colors, reds, and violets tend to fade faster than natural colors and thus require more upkeep.

According to Garnier, red tones fade fast because the red hair molecule is larger than other color molecules and thus doesn’t penetrate your hair as deeply as other colors. This also makes red tones easier to wash out.

Choosing a cooler shade or making regular upkeep appointments can help to preserve your hair’s color.

You wait longer than six to eight weeks to touch up your roots.

Putting off root touch-ups can make the process much more difficult for your stylist and potentially even lead to unevenly dyed hair.

According to Australia’s COEV Hairdressers, you should get your roots touched up every six or eight weeks. Your scalp gives off heat that can impact how quickly colors develop, so if your roots grow long enough that they’re no longer touching your scalp, the hair dye can develop unevenly.

There are ways for a stylist to fix this, but the best way to save time and money is by getting a timely touchup before your roots become a bigger issue.

If you want a lower-maintenance hair change, Chiapparino recommends going with balayage. She said this lightening technique requires much less upkeep.

You don’t switch up your shampoo and conditioner.

If your hair has been treated with color, you’ll probably want to use sulfate-free shampoos and conditioners. According to Self, sulfates are what make shampoos “sudsy,” but they can strip natural oils from the hair and scalp, thus speeding up color decay.

You’re not going to someone who’s an expert on what you want.

Chiapparino told INSIDER that “the biggest mistake I have seen in other hairdressers is simply taking on a hair coloring process that they haven’t had any experience with.”

So, when deciding on a stylist, take a look at their examples online and on social media. It’s important to research before committing to a stylist.

You’re not taking your skin tone into account.

Different skin tones look best in different tones of hair colors- some look best with cool-toned blonde hair while others look best with warm-toned blonde hair.

Taking your natural coloring into account and being open to discussing color options with your stylist can help you to choose the most flattering color possible.

You use a lot of heat products.

If you love using heat to style your hair but recently colored your hair, you may want to cut back or take extra precautions.

“Using heat protectors and other smoothing products is so important when using heat, especially when going blonde,” Chiapparino told INSIDER. “Your hair is very fragile and more prone to breakage if not treated with the best care.”

You don’t give yourself enough time to color your hair.

The entire process may take only two hours- or it could be an eight-hour affair. Make sure you double check with your hairdresser and discuss how long what you’re looking to get will take, so you never have to squeeze in a dye job.

You don’t protect your hair from chlorine.

According to Southern Living, chlorine commonly found in pools and other swimming areas can cause some damage to your hair, especially if it’s been dyed.

To ensure your hair absorbs less chlorine, you can wet your hair with cold, un-chlorinated water before entering chlorinated water. You can also wear a swim cap.

You don’t get frequent haircuts.

Since coloring your hair can make it weaker, Chiapparino suggests getting a trim every two and a half months to keep your hair long and healthy.

