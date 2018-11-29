6 common myths about HIV you should stop believing now

caption Events like World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1 every year, help to promote awareness and research about the disease. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 1.1 million people in the United States are living with human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV.

Despite the number, misinformation continues to abound about HIV and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)

Myths range from how you can contract HIV to how you can treat it.

It’s important to educate yourself about HIV to dispel common myths that marginalize people living with the disease.

As of 2015, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 1.1 million people in the United States are living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), a disease that weakens a person’s immune system and makes them more susceptible to other diseases and infections.

Despite the number of people who have the disease today, misinformation about HIV and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) continues to abound. Fortunately, plenty of reputable sources offer accessible information about HIV and AIDS, while events like World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1 every year, promote awareness and research.

Read on to learn about the most common HIV and AIDS myths and why you shouldn’t believe them.

Myth: HIV and AIDS are the same thing

caption AIDS is the final stage of HIV, and some people who have HIV will never gets AIDS, according to Planned Parenthood. source Thomson Reuters

HIV happens in three different stages, with AIDS only coming into play if a person doesn’t receive HIV treatment. It can take 10 years for an untreated person with HIV to get AIDS.

Before that, HIV begins in stage 1, which occurs two to four weeks after a person is infected with HIV, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). During stage 1, a person could either experience flu-like symptoms such as fatigue, chills, and a fever, or they can experience no symptoms at all.

Read more: Withdrawal from climate pact is much bigger than just global warming – it could get in the way of fighting HIV

Next comes stage 2, also known as asymptomatic HIV infection, according to the CDC. During this time, HIV is active in a person’s body, but the virus reproduces slowly, meaning a person might not feel any symptoms for some time. Stage 2 can last for a decade or even several decades for a person who has been diagnosed and is taking medication.

HIV medication can help a person stay virally suppressed, meaning they have a low chance of spreading HIV to others and their own health stays intact, according to the CDC. If a person is not taking HIV medication, however, HIV can progress to stage 3, or AIDS.

In stage 3, a person’s immune system is more compromised and they have a greater chance of getting opportunistic illnesses, which are infections or cancers that become very severe due to a person’s extremely weakened immune system, according to the University of California San Francisco Center for HIV Information.

Myth: You can get HIV from donating blood

caption This was more common in the early years of HIV, due to lack of rigorous testing and restrictions. source Getty Images/Joern Pollex

According to the CDC, contracting HIV via blood donations was common when the disease was first being researched. Nowadays, however, this is extremely rare thanks to rigorous pre-donation testing and restrictions.

These days, you are most likely to contract HIV one of two ways. The first is by having unprotected anal or vaginal sex with someone who has HIV. The second is by drug equipment – needles, syringes, rinse water – with someone who has HIV.

Myth: It’s easy to tell if you have HIV

caption Getting tested is the only way to know for sure if you have HIV. source Focus Features

Because people’s symptoms can vary throughout the stages of HIV, getting tested is the only way to know for sure if you have HIV, according to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

For example, one symptom of stage 1 HIV is flu-like symptoms – think fever, chills, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes, and fatigue. But some people who have contracted HIV won’t feel ill until later stages of the disease.

What’s more, these symptoms don’t necessarily mean you have HIV and could be something else entirely. If you think you’ve been exposed to HIV through sex or blood, you should see your healthcare provider who can administer a test and verify the results. Other testing options include at-home testing kits, the AIDS Healthcare Foundation noted.

Myth: Only gay people can get HIV

caption Anyone can get HIV, but certain groups have a higher risk. source Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

When HIV and AIDS became an epidemic in United States in the 1980s, it appeared as a mostly LGBT+ community phenomenon, since the disease was first detected in gay men. In 1981, for example, 270 cases of severe immune deficiency in gay men were reported, according to CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

In the coming years, however, other populations would start to notice they were susceptible to HIV and the disease wasn’t limited to gay people. According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS), anyone can get HIV, but certain groups, like African Americans, Latinos, and gay and bisexual men have a higher risk.

Myth: People with HIV can’t lead normal lives.

caption The life expectancy for European and North American men and women living with HIV is 73 and 76, respectively. source Shutterstock

Modern medicine makes it possible for people with HIV to have similar lives to those without it. In fact, according to the Lancet, the life expectancy for European and North American men and women living with HIV is 73 and 76, respectively. That’s only a few years shy of the average US life expectancy of 7.87.

That said, living with HIV isn’t without complications. According to Healthline, people living with HIV may develop certain side effects, like tuberculosis, infections, and even cancer. If people receive timely, regular treatment, the side effects are less likely.

Myth: HIV is curable.

caption The goal is to find a cure for HIV by 2020. source Getty Images/Christopher Furlong

There have been major advancements in the treatment of HIV. But despite the progress, there is still no cure.

In 2016, the United Nations announced a new set of goals that would put the world on track to end the HIV epidemic by 2030. These goals include doubling the number of people on treatment, accelerating prevention outreach, and preventing new HIV infections among children.

But according to Labiotech, Europe’s leading biotech news website, the virus’ ability to quickly mutate and develop resistance is presenting a challenge.

