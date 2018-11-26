10 of the most common pregnancy complications to watch out for

There are various complications that can take place during each trimester of a person’s pregnancy.

The older a person gets, the higher the risk factor for pregnancy complications.

Your mental health can also cause complications, so it’s extremely important to keep stress levels at a minimum.

There are so many beautiful aspects of pregnancy, and being pregnant, that it can be easy to overlook the very real, sometimes very serious, complications that can arise over the course of the next 40 weeks.

You obviously want to approach your first, second, and third trimester with positive thoughts, but as important as it is to enjoy your pregnancy, it’s also important you take risks into consideration, and be mindful of what’s going on not only with your baby but with your body as well.

Read on to learn more about some of the most common pregnancy complications according to experts in the space. And, should you think you’re experiencing any of the following while pregnant, reach out to your doctor.

Hypertension can happen during the second half of pregnancy, and treatment is required.

caption A healthy blood pressure is essential for adequate placental blood flow. source mahalie / Flickr, CC

People who experience hypertension during their pregnancy usually do so within the second half of the term, Dr. Jennifer Haythe, an internist and co-director of the Women’s Center for Cardiovascular Health and Columbia, told INSIDER. Treatment is necessary to ensure the birth goes smoothly, but levels should return to normal after delivery.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, for those who don’t know, comes in two stages: primary, and secondary. Per the Mayo Clinic, primary hypertension gradually develops over time. Secondary hypertension is a result of conditions such as kidney problems, sleep apnea, thyroid issues, a side effect of certain medications like birth control, and more.

“A healthy blood pressure is essential for adequate placental blood flow,” Haythe said. “Women who have hypertension prior to pregnancy will need to continue treatment thereafter.”

Gestational diabetes is common in the final trimester of a woman’s pregnancy, but if the condition is not treated with caution, it could result in complications.

caption A person does not have to be diagnosed with diabetes before pregnancy to develop the condition. source Alick Sung/Flickr

According to the American Diabetes Association, pregnant people can develop gestational diabetes around the 24th week of their term. A person does not have to be diagnosed with diabetes before pregnancy to develop the condition, nor will they necessarily have diabetes after delivery. All it means is that they have to pay close attention to their glucose levels in order to preserve their health, and the health of their unborn child as well.

“Women are tested for the development of gestational diabetes with a glucose challenge test,” Haythe said. “If diabetes is detected, women will have to control their blood sugars, at times with insulin, in order to prevent complications like a very large fetus, preeclampsia, and preterm labor.”

All kinds of infections are a factor to consider, too.

caption Getting sick while pregnant can be dangerous. source triocean/Shutterstock

Per the American Pregnancy Association (APA), catching the flu while pregnant can cause major complications, such as miscarriage, premature birth, and low birth weight.

“It is essential for pregnant women to get a flu shot and make sure they have had all of their vaccinations prior to conception,” Haythe told INSIDER.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs) can also be an issue, she added.

“STIs can occur during pregnancy and increase the risk of miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, preterm labor, birth defects, and stillbirth.”

According to the APA, preeclampsia affects 5 to 8% of pregnancies.

caption Certain people are at greater risk of developing preeclampsia. source Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Preeclampsia is a serious medical condition that only takes place during pregnancy. The condition can develop as a result of high blood pressure, but not all cases of gestational hypertension lead to preeclampsia. Per the APA, first-time moms, people whose immediate family members experienced the condition during their own pregnancies, people carrying multiple babies, who are under 20 years or over 40 years old, and obesity increases chances of developing preeclampsia.

Because preeclampsia can lead to premature labor, and/or put the person at risk of death, Haythe said doctors will test for protein in the urine, and check blood pressure levels at routine visits to make sure they can rule the condition out.

Read more: Beyoncé revealed she had toxemia when pregnant with her twins – here’s what you need to know about the condition

Obesity can negatively affect both the mother and the child.

caption Excess weight can increase the risk of birth defects. source bart78/Shutterstock

Dr. Kecia Gaither, director of perinatal services at NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, and double board-certified in OB-GYN and Maternal FetalMedicine, told INSIDER obesity can cause complications across the board.For one, Gaither said, being overweight can affect the mother in that it increases her risk of hypertension, diabetes, cardiac dysfunction, large infants that require operative delivery, and obstructive sleep apnea. As for the child, excess weight can increase the risk of birth defects, and also increase the size of the baby.

Age can put one at higher risk for complications.

caption It can be difficult to get pregnant if you’re older, but it’s not impossible. source Regis Duvignau/Reuters

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states that a woman’s fertility decreases starting at the age of 32, and increasingly declines after the age of 37. Which, Dr. Jessica Rubin, a reproductive endocrinologist at the MSCI of Reproductive Biology Associates (RBA), part of the Prelude Network, said, is why mature people should talk to their doctor about their chances of getting pregnant and the risk factors.

Because the ability to achieve pregnancy and deliver a healthy baby without complications diminishes with age, Rubin suggested people interested in fertility later in life consider freezing their eggs.

“Women interested in future fertility should consult their physicians to assess their fertility status and ovarian reserve (egg number). If a woman is considering delaying childbearing, she should consider egg freezing to preserve her reproductive options. Pregnancy complications escalate with advancing maternal age, and egg freezing is an option to help women successfully delay childbearing.”

Read more: 37-year-old Meghan Markle’s pregnancy is considered ‘geriatric’ – here’s what that means

Iron deficiencies prevent a woman’s body from producing enough essential vitamins and nutrients for her child.

caption There are things you can do to increase your iron levels while pregnant. source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Per the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, iron deficiency anemia is common and occurs when there is not enough iron in the body to produce enough healthy red blood cells. If the body can’t make enough red blood cells, there will not be enough oxygen and nutrients supplied to the child, as well as the mother’s body.

According to the APA, you may have a greater risk of developing anemia if you are carrying multiple babies, have two pregnancies close together, do not eat enough iron-rich foods, or if you had heavy periods prior to pregnancy.

Low-lying placenta can cause complications towards the end of a person’s pregnancy.

caption Placenta previa effects one in every 200 pregnancies. source Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock

Low-lying placenta, or placenta previa, takes place when placenta partially or completely blocks the cervix. According to the APA, placenta previa effects one in every 200 pregnancies during the third trimester, and can occur in three stages: complete (meaning the cervix is 100% covered), partial, and marginal (in which the placenta extends to the edges of the cervix).

The condition, according to Healthline, if left untreated, can put you at risk of severe internal bleeding before and during birth and can necessitate an emergency C-section. If you experience cramps, sharp pains, bleeding that starts, stops, and begins again days or weeks later, and/or bleeding during intercourse, talk to your doctor.

Low progesterone compromises the environment where the baby will grow in the uterus.

caption Low progesterone can lead to greater risks of miscarriage. source Ae Cherayut / Shutterstock

Progesterone’s job, Dr. Amy Beckley explained, is to prepare the uterus for conception and pregnancy.

“If progesterone levels are too low, the environment within the womb won’t be ideal and is the pregnancy is at risk of miscarriage,” the chief executive officer of MFB Fertility Inc. said. “In fact, 20 to 30% of all miscarriages are due to hormonal imbalances.”In order to track progesterone levels after ovulation and during pregnancy, Beckley suggested mothers-to-be take the at-home progesterone test, Proov regularly throughout her term.

“Proov progesterone tests are the first in home progesterone test that allows women to monitor their progesterone levels daily, empowering them to know more about their hormones and the health of their pregnancy,” she said.

The state of your mental health can directly affect your pregnancy.

caption A mother’s mental health during pregnancy can have a lasting effect on her child after delivery. source T P/Shutterstock

According to Mental Health America, over 24 million people suffering from a mental illness either do not seek treatment or do not have access to the help they need. This is concerning for many reasons, one if not the most important being that your mental health can affect your physical health in various ways – stomach aches, headaches, high blood pressure, etc.

This can be particularly concerning if a pregnant person is struggling with her mental and emotional health as the stress can not only affect her body but her baby, as well.

“We know that not treating depression or anxiety during pregnancy can be very harmful to the pregnancy,” Dr. Patricia De Marco Centeno told INSIDER. “Obstetrical outcomes such as preterm birth, having a baby who is smaller than his/her gestational age, higher rates of preeclampsia and higher rates of C-section have been described. Also, depressed mothers are less likely to care for themselves, eat properly and are more likely to engage in risky behaviors such as smoking, drinking, not attending prenatal visits, etc.”

What’s more, the medical director of the Maternal Mental Health Program at Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, California said that mothers who experience depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues during pregnancy give off different signals and produce certain hormones that can negatively affect the baby’s neurochemistry and development outside the womb. In other words, a mother’s mental health during pregnancy can have a lasting effect on her child after delivery.

“The stress axis of a depressed or anxious mother may cause changes in the baby’s neurochemistry to prepare him or her to a “hostile” environment. Thus, predisposing the child to future anxiety and depression.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.