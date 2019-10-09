Alec Baldwin says he was tricked into a Statue of Liberty tour that took him to New Jersey. Here are 10 common scams to watch out for when traveling.

caption Alec Baldwin got taken for a ride when trying to visit the Statue of Liberty with his family. source Getty

Alec Baldwin says he got scammed when trying to visit the Statue of Liberty with his family recently.

He bought a ticket that made him take a shuttle bus to New Jersey before boarding a boat that didn’t stop at Liberty Island, where the statue is located, as expected.

There are scams targeting tourists all around the world.

Taxi drivers may pretend the meter is broken, or do a few extra laps to overcharge travelers.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Actor Alec Baldwin is a New York City icon for many.

And yet, he says he got scammed on his very own home turf recently, when trying to visit the Statue of Liberty with his family.

On Monday, Baldwin posted a picture of the offending ticket on Instagram, explaining why it was deceitful.

After heading down to Manhattan’s South Ferry, where tickets for Staten Island tours are typically sold, he says he paid $40 for a “boat tour” that not only required him to take a bus, to New Jersey, the boat didn’t even stop to drop passengers off at Liberty Island, where the statue is located.

But if a veteran New Yorker, a breed that prides itself in its street smarts and savvy, can get gypped like this, what’s a regular tourist to do?

Here are the most common scams worldwide to watch out for on your next trip.

Don’t fall for fake tickets, and instead visit authorized retailers like tkts to buy them.

caption The lines may be long, but at least you’re getting real tickets at authorized retailers. source Flickr/Grant Wickes

Fake tickets are sold at almost any tourist attraction. While they vary from completely useless to simply misleading, as in the case of Alec Baldwin, one thing they have in common is pushy vendors.

The scam Baldwin fell victim to is one that the Department of Transportation is well aware of, and cracking down on by regularly sending cease and desists to similar companies, according to the New York Daily News.

Watch out for aggressive street hawkers, too-good-to-be-true deals, and stick to buying tickets from actual ticket counters.

Beware of getting taken for a ride by cabbies.

caption Make sure to have a sense of what the fare should be before getting in a cab. source iStock

There are a few ways that intrepid cabbies may try to take you for a ride.

Sometimes, they’ll “forget” to turn on the meter or claim it’s broken before overcharging unsuspecting tourists who don’t know how much a ride should cost. Other times, they’ll take a few extra spins around the block in the hopes that you don’t know your surroundings well enough to notice. And lastly, they’ll claim not to have any change, leaving you with no choice than to give them a huge tip.

Get a sense of taxi rates before getting in, and try to negotiate the fare beforehand. Also, always have small bills on you.

Don’t buy the “found ring” spiel.

The ring scam involves someones “finding” a ring right in front of you, and asking if you dropped it. When you say no, they pretend to examine it, showing you a symbol on it that allegedly proves it’s real gold. They then offer to sell it to you for a bargain price – which is still more than what they paid for it before dropping it on the ground in the first place.

Don’t buy it.

Don’t let anyone give you anything.

caption Beware of people trying to hand you something while traveling. source PV KS/Flickr

In some places, you might be approached by a friendly stranger who hands you a bracelet or medallion, or even ties it right onto your wrist before you can protest, and then demands that you pay for it. When you refuse, they might try making a scene, hoping to embarrass you into forking over some cash.

Avoid this by not letting anyone give you anything, or put anything on your body. Besides bracelets, this scam is also often done with hats, scarves, and small trinkets or religious items.

Watch out for pickpockets.

caption Pickpockets exist in almost any heavily touristed area. source Flickr/Mike Steele

Pickpockets come in many forms. They can be well-dressed business people that “accidentally” bump into you, or regular-looking locals who distract you by spilling something on you.

Also beware that pickpocketers often work in pairs: one will distract you while the other takes your wallet.

Don’t buy any alleged damage on your rental.

caption Make sure to document preexisting damage. source technowannabe/Flickr

Scooter rentals are common in Southeast Asia. Unfortunately, it is also common to get reprimanded for some sort of damage upon returning said scooter, or having it get “stolen” with a spare key.

To avoid this, take photos of your rental before using it, and make sure to document any visible damage ahead of time. It’s also a good idea to get travel insurance in case there really is an issue, and to use your own lock.

Don’t fall for fraudulent currency exchanges.

caption If an exchange rate seems way off from what you’ve seen elsewhere, it’s probably a scam. source REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

In some places, currency-exchange businesses will advertise that they do not take commission on exchanges – but then hyper-inflate the rate, banking on the fact that tourists don’t know what the current exchange rate actually is.

If an exchange rate seems way off from what you’ve been seeing elsewhere (read: too good to be true) it probably is. Try exchanging money at banks or the airport instead.

Don’t get short-changed.

caption Make sure to count your change carefully. source Alex Halada/Getty

Counting on the fact that tourists can’t properly distinguish foreign bills and coins, cashiers will often return a pile of change that is worth less than what you should be getting – which you probably won’t notice until much later. Alternatively, they might also fraudulently claim that you gave them the wrong bill, quickly exchanging it for a smaller one and asking for more money.

Make sure to count your change carefully and familiarize yourself with the local currency.

Beware of the souvenir bait-and-switch.

caption Make sure to keep an eye on your purchase. source photo.ua/Shutterstock

On occasion, you might come across a shopkeeper who switches that nice souvenir you just bought with a cheaper, or even broken, version under the guise of kindly wrapping it for safe travels.

Make sure to keep an eye on your purchase, and to check it before you leave.

Similarly, a shopkeeper could claim you broke some of their items while browsing and demand payment.

Don’t sign any faux petitions.

caption Someone asking you to sign a petition could be trying to distract you. source KOMUnews/Flickr

If someone approaches you to sign a petition, you might want to think twice.

This scam has two forms: the petition can either be a distraction from a pickpocketing, or a way to demand a cash donation. The latter can be popular in parts of Europe, with some people pointing to something you signed allegedly requiring a minimum donation.

When you’re traveling, it’s better not to sign any petitions at all.