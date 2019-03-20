9 commuter essentials to keep you dry on rainy days to and from work

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

It’s finally spring and that means the rainy season is about to come for us commuters at full force.

Make your morning and evening commute easier with products designed for travel and unpredictable weather.

Below are nine useful items, from wind-proof umbrellas to bike lights, that every commuter needs in order to combat those impending April showers.

Spring has finally arrived and that means it’s time for flowers to bloom, temperatures to rise, and birds to start chirping again. During this time of year, we get inspired to do our spring cleaning and home renovations – but that’s not all we are gearing up for.

As we settle into spring, we brace ourselves for the rainy reason – you know … April showers bring May flowers. Getting through a month of rain isn’t so bad when you’re snuggled up in bed, falling asleep to the sound of water dripping on your windowpane. On the other hand, combating April showers while you’re running late to work and trying leap through the train doors as they close is its own beast.

Make your life easier by commuting with products that are designed to keep you – and your expensive company-owned laptop – dry during a downpour. You’ll need more than just a wind-fighting umbrella to keep you from getting soaked – that’s why we’ve pulled together the best and most practical rain gear and water-resistant products that every commuter should have.

Here are nine products you need for your rainy work commute:

A wind-defying umbrella

Don’t let your umbrella fall victim to 20-mile-per-hour winds (like mine recently did). With this Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella you’ll not only be protected from the rain, but you’ll be confident that it won’t turn inside out due to its nine resin-reinforced fiberglass ribs. This umbrella is made with “Repel technology” that was designed to literally repel water and other elements so that your umbrella dries instantly.

Also, the dimensions of this umbrella are perfect for commuter travel. When closed, the portable Repel umbrella measures just 11.5 inches in length and weighs only 15 ounces. It also has a rubber handle and wrist strap, as well as a travel sleeve. The Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella has all of the specs to make it perfect for commuter travel in any purse, briefcase, or backpack. As an added bonus, Repel offers a lifetime replacement guarantee.

A commuter backpack

Nothing is worse than when your backpack just misses the protective radius of your flimsy umbrella, causing all of your papers, gym clothes, and tech to get soaked. Everlane made sure you never have that issue again with this Nylon Commuter Backpack.

It’s made from nylon and polyester, the combination of which is lightweight and durable. On top of that, it’s also water-resistant with a waterproof backing. The zippers are bonded and taped so you never have to worry about water leaking in.

The Nylon Commuter Backpack comes with eight different pockets for your keys, wallet, umbrella, etc. and a laptop compartment big enough to fit a 15-inch MacBook or equivalent.

A lightweight rain jacket

Spring showers can be coupled with humid and muggy weather, so it’s important to have a jacket that not only keeps you dry from the rain, but keeps you dry from your own sweat (gross, but true). Backcountry’s in-house brand, Basin and Range, makes a lightweight, durable nylon rain jacket that every commuter needs, and it’s been Insider Picks tested.

Thanks to its nylon shell and vented underarms, the Spiro Rain Jacket not only keeps you dry in weather as calm as a mist or as harsh as a down pour, but it also helps regulate your body temperature when you go from outside to inside to underground.

On top of that, it’s light and compact so it can easily fit in your backpack or purse should the rain stop half-way through your commute … because that’s the game Mother Nature likes to play.

A pair of rain boots (for women)

Having a good rain boot is imperative to surviving the rainy commuting season. Finding one that you don’t need to change out of once you get to work doesn’t have to be a challenge, particularly not with these Tinsley rain boots.

Inspired by the Chelsea boot, Tinsley offers a sleek silhouette for the low-heeled ankle boot. They also have elastic side panels with a pull-on back tab for easy wear. On top of that, the ankle boot comes in both medium and wide widths for all of their sizing options.

A raincoat for your purse

Since it’s not always easy to find a purse that’s functional, affordable, cute, and waterproof, an entrepreneur featured on “Shark Tank” came up with a product that turns any purse into a waterproof handbag.

The Handbag Raincoat is made from a water-repellent material that comes in five stylish colors and patterns. It has a pull-tab on top to give you access to your purse while still protecting the contents inside.

Perfect for any purse, the Handbag Raincoat come in three different sizes: mini (29 inches long by 11 inches tall), midi (33 inches long by 13 inches tall), and maxi (37 inches long by 16 inches tall). It also comes with a pouch to keep your Handbag Raincoat neat and organized in your purse.

A pair of water-resistant pants

Between umbrellas and rain jackets, you can be assured that your top half will stay warm and dry, but what about your bottom half? Popular men’s clothing company Bonobos has created a water-resistant pant that’s perfect for the corporate commuter.

Made with 59% cotton, 36% polyamide, and 5% elastane, these pants are advertised as being water-, stain-, and dirt-repellent. Additionally, the fabric is breathable so you’ll stay cool and dry as you’re rushing to catch your bus. Insider Picks reporter Amir Ismael tested these pants and said, “When I wore them, I had to try out the water repellent feature, so I splashed some water on my pants. Sure enough, it brushed right off and the pants were dry. If you were to get caught in a light rain or accidentally spill a drink, you’d be able to keep your day going.”

A waterproof cellphone pouch

Having a waterproof phone case is imperative if you’re commuting in the rain. I would almost argue, if you’re going to get anything that’s waterproof, it should be a phone case. While brands like LifeProof offer one of the sleekest versions around, some people might not want a bulky or plain case on their phone 365 days a year.

That’s where the Joto Universal Waterproof Case comes into play. Now, yes, this waterproof sack, if you will, is more for phone use in a pool or the ocean, but since it’s universal and only $6, it’s incredibly useful to toss your phone into the waterproof case on days where it’s raining cats and dogs. You’ll still be able to use your touch screen and keep the case of your choice, plus it’s universal so it fits all phone sizes. For such a small investment, it’s a handy tool to keep around during the unpredictable spring weather.

A pair of rain boots (for men)

Men’s rain boots don’t always have to look like knee-high waders. The Rockport Rugged Bucks Waterproof Boot is the perfect blend between rain boot and office shoe.

Made from Hydro-Shield® technology, the outer-leather and insoles are waterproof, while the seams and gusseted tongue are sealed for wet weather conditions.

The Rugged Bucks boots come in three colors: Tan, Boston Tan, and Black II. The boot also comes in two widths, medium (D) and wide (EE), so you’ll have no problem finding the best fit for you.

An affordable bike light

On rainy days with low visibility, it’s important if you’re commuting to work via bike that you have the proper light and reflective gear. This inexpensive bike light set includes a headlight and taillight so you’re always visible.

The TeamObsidian Bike Light‘s headlight is made of solid aluminum so it won’t rust or corrode in rainy weather. It also has long lasting LED bulbs that offer 200 lumens of light. Additionally, the rear warning signal is made up of five separate LED red lights that can be set to three different flashing patterns to alert drivers in all weather conditions like the bright sun, rain, and snow.