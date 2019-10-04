I spent the day with a New Jersey commuter who rides a Jet Ski to work, and it changed the way I think about my week

- source
Joey Hadden/Business Insider
- David Pike lives in Jersey City, New Jersey, and he works in Brooklyn, New York. His morning commute across state lines takes him only 15 minutes. He travels by Jet Ski.
- Pike started Jet Skiing to work in April, and he plans to do it from April to November every year moving forward.
- Every workday morning, Pike gets a picture-perfect view of the lower Manhattan skyline and the Statue of Liberty on his way to work for his own company in Red Hook, Brooklyn.
- I shadowed Pike on a sunny September day to see what his commute is like. Here’s a look inside the life of a Jet Ski commuter.
The morning I went to meet David Pike, I understood why he does what he does. I live in Brooklyn, and in order to get to his apartment, I had to take a subway to a PATH train to New Jersey's light rail line …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… to a Lyft from the Danforth Avenue Station. It wasn't cheap, and it took awhile — almost two hours.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
When I got to David's I couldn't help but notice that his building looked like a hotel. When we spoke on the phone, he said I could shadow his workday from around 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.. These two thoughts made me wonder if David's whole life was like a vacation.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
So, what kind of guy jet skis to work anyway? As you might've guessed, David seems like an incredibly chill person. He even tried on his wetsuit for me to take his picture since he won't have to wear it in the water for another month or so.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
For now, he just wears this wetsuit-like jacket over his clothes when it's chilly out.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
I knew David had his own company — New York Trolley Company — but I had no idea what his day-to-day was like. Needless to say, I was a bit shocked when I asked him to lay out all the items that he would take with him, and there was no laptop, no chargers, and no documents of any kind — just a little fan and some tools.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Most people check the weather before leaving their home each morning, but David also checks wind speeds and directions for his morning commute using an app called IKitesurf.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
David's apartment building is less than a five-minute walk from the dock where he parks his jet ski.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
As we approached the dock, David said his jet ski was the one on the end.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
I assumed David would have a waterproof phone case, but he doesn't need one. The front compartment of his jet ski keeps all of his things dry.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
It was big enough to fit my backpack and David's backpack.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
This is everything David and I brought with us to Brooklyn — two backpacks, two life vests, two fenders, and some rope.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Fenders keep his jet ski from getting dinged up on the dock.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
The jet ski can hold three people safely, and the seat is comfortable.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
David spent about $1,000 on his jet ski, and it costs him $60 a gas fill-up every two weeks. Before jet skiing, David spent $18 a day on his commute.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
David started jet skiing to work in April and he plans to do so until November.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
If he keeps this up, he'll be saving money on transportation by next year.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
After I suited up, David offered to take my picture before we got out on the water.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
First, David had to pull the jet ski off of the ramp and reel it in with an attached rope.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
David got on first …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… and took the jet ski out for a quick spin around the harbor.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Then, it was my turn to get on. I was a tiny bit nervous, but I'm pretty sure I didn't show it.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
It wasn't scary, though. I thought I would feel like I was about to fall off the whole time, but I didn't …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… and even when we started to go faster, I was relaxed and having the time of my life.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
It was pretty cool to see the New York City skyline start out appearing so small …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… and appear bigger and bigger as we drove toward it.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
At one point during the trip, David turned to me and said: "Wanna swing by the statue?"
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
He was referring to the Statue of Liberty, and as you can tell by this photo, I said yes. This made me think about how even though I live in New York, I don't go out of my way to experience it the way David does.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
We slowed back down as we got closer to the dock in Brooklyn.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
When we arrived, David held onto the dock as I disembarked the jet ski first.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Then, he began to tie his jet ski to the dock.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
David removed our belongings from the dry compartment …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… and we put our life jackets in the same compartment before leaving the dock.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
David works in Red Hook — a Brooklyn neighborhood known for its industrial seaside vibe.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
When I saw David's office, it all started to come together.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
As previously mentioned, David owns the New York Trolley Company, and his offices are his trolleys.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
David deals with paperwork at home and commutes to Red Hook about three times a week to clean and maintain his vehicles.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
After about three hours of work, David heads home for the day.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
David docks his jet ski where his trolleys are parked, so it's not a far walk.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
Back at his parking spot, David unties his jet ski from the dock …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… and puts his things back in the dry compartment.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
The ride back started out slow because the waves were bigger than they were on the way there …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… but we sped-up about halfway through the ride and I swear I felt like I was flying …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… until we arrived back at the harbor in Jersey City. I asked David how long he plans to continue this jet-ski commute. "Forever," he says.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
I told David his lifestyle was pretty tempting, especially considering the square footage of his apartment compared to my Brooklyn apartment.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
David jokingly replied with something about there being openings in his building. I chuckled a bit — that's something you'd never hear in Brooklyn.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
When we got back to Jersey City, David secured his vehicle …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… and put his life vest in a chest on the dock.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
He then covered his jet ski to protect it from UV rays.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
On my way home, I decided that having wet feet was a small price to pay for the day I'd had. And when I was on the light rail headed back to the PATH train to the subway, there's one thought I could not shake …
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider
… I'd rather be jet skiing.
- source
- Joey Hadden/Business Insider