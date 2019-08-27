caption The gym located at Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters. source Business Insider

Depending on where you work, you could have access to a number of employee health and fitness perks.

From free fitness classes to on-site gyms and complimentary pressed juices, these companies are taking employee fitness perks to a whole other level.

Here are 13 companies with incredible employee health and fitness perks.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When it comes to keeping employees happy and healthy, no two companies are the same.

While some companies offer employee benefits and perks like free healthy food, unlimited time off, or on-site gyms, others give their employees access to mental health resources like meditation apps and free licensed therapists.

Read more: 30 incredible perks companies like IKEA, Facebook, and Goldman Sachs offer their employees

Glassdoor just released their report of companies that offer their employees cool and unique wellness perks. We also consulted Glassdoor reviews in order to compile a list of companies that offer incredible health and fitness perks and benefits to their part-time and full-time employees.

Here are 13 companies with incredible employee health and fitness perks.

Pressed Juicery gives its employees free juice

caption Pressed Juicery gives its employees free juice. source Jeff Vespa/Getty Images

Pressed Juicery offers its full-time employees free Pressed Juicery juice, every other Friday off during the summer, paid parental leave, monthly happy hours, professional development, subsidized meals from Sweetgreen, and more.

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory holds seasonal farmers’ markets

caption Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory holds seasonal farmers’ markets. source Andreas Rentz/Getty

Health and fitness perks available at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory‘s California office include on-site fitness and wellness programs, author events, summer music concerts, employee discounts, seasonal farmers’ markets, a childcare facility, quarterly blood drives, a charity run, and support groups.

Playstation offers flu shots to its employees

caption Playstation offers flu shots to its employees. source Getty / David Greedy

PlayStation’s employee wellness benefits include on-site biometric screenings. The company also offers flu shots along with other programs related to employee wellness, such as happy hours to build community, bagel Friday, fruit Monday, free PlayStation merchandise, and a gaming area in the office.

AppDynamics employees can join the company’s yoga club

caption AppDynamics employees can join the company’s yoga club. source Strelka Institute/Flickr/Attribution License

Want to get a free chair massage right in your office? AppDynamics offers its employees a variety of incredible health, fitness, and wellness perks such as a weekly running club, meditation classes, and a yoga club.

Genentech gives its employees access to Headspace, a meditation mobile app

source Headspace

According to reports, Genentech employees use the Headspace meditation app an average of four times per week. The app focuses on strategies to meditate, reduce stress, and sleep better. Genentech’s office also includes a campus community center, which offers a health center, gym, and rooftop garden. Employees can also make use of the center’s on-site services such as complimentary childcare centers and a visiting dentist’s office.

Cox Enterprises offers fitness classes like spin and yoga to its employees

According to Glassdoor, a number of Cox Enterprise‘s campus locations give their employees access to a range of incredible health and wellness perks. Employees can make use of the office’s full-service gym, cafeterias that offer healthy food options, complimentary personal trainers, fitness classes such as spin and yoga, and seminars held by professionals on nutrition and weight management.

Hinge gives its employees money to spend on incredible dates

caption Hinge gives its employees money to spend on incredible dates. source Shutterstock/Mykolaiko

Dating app Hinge‘s “great dates” program gives each employee $200 every month to spend on incredible dates. Employees can use the money to do anything from hiking to taking a fitness class with their date or going on a pricier weekend getaway. Hinge also offers its employees a fully-stocked kitchen with healthy snacks and drinks, weekly catered breakfasts and lunches, a fitness stipend, and requires vacations to be a minimum of three weeks long.

Chegg helps employees stay active throughout the workday

caption Chegg helps employees stay active throughout the workday. source Glassdoor

Chegg‘s office in Silicon Valley offers its employees a number of incredible benefits and fitness perks. Their office gives employees access to an on-site gym, plus unique activities like a mini-golf course, an oversized chessboard, and a pool table.

Employees at AdRoll Group can enjoy an unlimited supply of La Croix

caption Employees at AdRoll Group can enjoy an unlimited supply of La Croix. source The Washington Post/Getty Images

AdRoll Group‘s wellness programs include fitness classes, a full month of PTO for full-time employees, access to healthy snack options, and free Monday dinners.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s on-site Seattle fitness center gives employees access to fitness classes and personal training — and both are paid for completely by the foundation

Glassdoor reports that US-based employees of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have access to quite a few incredible health, wellness, and fitness perks. Not only can employees use the on-site Seattle fitness center, attend fitness classes, and receive complimentary personal training, but employees also get unlimited paid time off and 52 weeks of parental leave.

Lyft gives their employees free access to licensed therapists

caption Lyft gives their employees free access to licensed therapists. source Getty Images

As part of a commitment to promoting a healthy mental state among its employees, Lyft offers all US employees and their dependents free access to licensed therapists through its Lyra Health partnership. Salaried employees can also take advantage of unlimited paid vacation.

Nike’s headquarters has a full-size soccer field, a putting green, a full-service gym, a basketball court, and a running track

caption Nike’s headquarters has a full-size soccer field, a putting green, a full-service gym, a basketball court, and a running track. source Business Insider

Nike‘s headquarters focuses heavily on employee health and fitness. Employees working at the Beaverton, Oregon campus have access to a full-size soccer field, a putting green, a full-service gym, a basketball court, and a running track.

According to a previous article written by Business Insider, employees can also test out the company’s latest releases, and tend to be “athletic and sports-obsessed folks.”

Lululemon gives its employees money to pay for workout classes and discounts on their apparel

caption Lululemon gives its employees money for workout classes and discounts on their apparel. source Facebook/Lululemon

According to one Glassdoor review, Lululemon gives employees $25 twice per week to go to different workout classes. The company also gives employees access to local gyms, and even reimbursements if certain gyms aren’t covered in their wellness program.

The employee discount is also generous, allowing employees to shop a range of the brand’s fitness apparel. Part-time employees get 40% off of full-priced items and 75% off of markdowns, while full-time employees enjoy a 60% discount on full-priced items.