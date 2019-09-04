What slowdown? US companies led by Disney just raised a whopping $27 billion of debt in a single day

source Reuters

A collection of US companies including Disney, Capital One, and Caterpillar sold more than $27 billion of investment-grade bonds Tuesday, bringing a strong start to September bond deals after a slow summer.

Disney alone brought in $7 billion through six different maturity offerings. Its 30-year bond raised $2 billion Tuesday.

Only $84 billion of investment-grade bonds were sold in August, according to the Financial Times. Analysts expect September to bring as much as $130 billion in corporate debt offerings.

US companies sold more than $27 billion worth of corporate debt bonds Tuesday, capitalizing on lower borrowing costs and ramping up debt offerings after a slow summer.

More than 20 companies offered investment-grade bonds Tuesday, with debt dealers telling Bloomberg they remember the previous daily high hovering between 15 and 17 deals. Participating companies included Disney, Capital One, Caterpillar, and CSX.

Traders anticipate about $125 billion of bond sales in September, according to Bloomberg. The month is typically the busiest for debt offerings. Only $84 billion of investment-grade bonds were sold in August, according to the Financial Times.

Disney alone issued $7 billion of bonds in six different maturity rates Tuesday. Its 30-year bond sold for just 95 basis points above the equivalent Treasury yield, down from an initial offering of 1.15 points higher, according to Bloomberg. The 30-year bond represents Disney’s largest offering of the day, raising roughly $2 billion.

Railroad operator CSX brought in $1 billion between 10-year and 30-year bonds.

Deere & Co will repay debt maturing in October with $500 million made from a 30-year bond offering.

Bank of America analysts previously noted the year-to-date featured the lowest issuance of corporate debt since 2014. The strong start to September revised bond trends back in line with the five-year average, the FT reported.

The rush to bonds arrives after global political uncertainties rack markets. Economists warned Tuesday President Trump’s trade war is pushing the US to the edge of recession. Treasury yields near another key inversion point and have already sent strong signals of looming economic downturn.

Bonds represent a less volatile investment for those looking to avoid wild swings in the stock market. However, bond yields drop and prices rise when investors flock to corporate debt.

