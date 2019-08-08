Lyft, Macy’s, and American Airlines are giving back to El Paso in the wake of the shooting with giveaways and donations

Community members and corporations are coming together to support those affected by the deadly shooting at an El Paso, Texas Walmart on August 3.

Nearly $1 million in donations has already been raised by the El Paso Community Foundation, the El Paso Times reported. Corporations have reportedly contributed almost 70% of those funds, which will help benefit the victims of the shooting that left 22 dead.

Companies like Lyft and Pizza Hut are also making an effort to provide relief, with free food, services, and monetary donations.

In the aftermath of the Walmart shooting in El Paso, Texas that left 22 dead, community members and retailers are spearheading relief efforts.

The tragic event was one of two recent deadly shootings in Walmarts that have spurred a vocal response from activist groups and individuals regarding gun sales policies. One gun control advocacy group – Guns Down America – is demanding that Walmart stop selling guns in its stores through a petition.

But amid activism, many groups are focusing on relief.

The El Paso Community Foundation has already raised nearly $1 million in donations to benefit the victims and those affected by the shooting, the El Paso Times reported. Corporations have reportedly contributed almost 70% of the funds.

Certain Macy’s and Albertsons stores are encouraging customer donations to various relief funds. Pizza Hut is accepting and matching donations until August 31 and Lyft is offering free rides to blood donation centers in El Paso. Even singer Khalid announced that he plans to benefit concert to raise money for those affected, CNN reported.

From Macy’s to American Airlines, here are seven companies that are giving back to the community in the wake of the tragedy in an El Paso Walmart.

Macy’s

Macy’s has announced a commitment to working with El Paso community members, now through August 20, a Macy’s spokesperson confirmed.

Macy’s locations in Texas are offering El Paso residents the opportunity to donate to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund by rounding up their purchases to the nearest dollar.

Macy’s has donated an additional $20,000 to the El Paso Victims Relief Fund, which will support victims and their families in various ways.

Denny’s

Now through August 9, five local Denny’s locations in the El Paso, Texas area are offering first responders and emergency medical staff in uniform a free Original Grand Slam or Classic Burger, a Denny’s spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

Additionally, 12 Denny’s location near El Paso will be donating all money collected through the Community Cents program to Paso Del Norte Community Foundation starting next week through all of August.

Pizza Hut

source Pornchai Kittiwongsakul/Getty Images

Pizza Hut is accepting and matching donations made to victims of the shooting through August 31, according to local NBC affiliate news broadcaster KTSM.

Albertsons

caption Customers leave an Albertsons grocery store with their purchases in Burbank, California source Thomson Reuters

The Albertsons Companies Foundation, which includes Safeway, Albertsons, and Vons stores, is helping customers support the victims of the El Paso shooting by fundraising in nearly 200 stores across the country, a Phoenix, Arizona-area Fox affiliate station reported.

All collected money will be going to the the El Paso Community Foundation to benefit victims and their families.

Safeway and Vons

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Safeway and Vons stores are included in the 200 Albertsons Companies Foundation stores that will be fundraising for the El Paso Community Foundation.

“While no amount of money can erase this tragedy, the Albertsons Foundation hopes to lessen the burden of victims and their families in some way,” Shane Dorcheus, the executive vice president and president of the Southwest Division for Albertsons, Safeway and Vons, told El Paso-area Fox affiliate KFOX 14.

Lyft

caption FILE PHOTO: The Lyft logo is seen on ride-hailing car in Manhattan in New York City source Reuters

Lyft activated its Wheels For All program, which encourages El Paso residents to donate blood at local donation centers to help victims.

“Lyft is heartbroken by the tragedy in El Paso today and we are committed to doing our part to help those in need,” the company said in a blog post on August 3.

Those donating blood can use the code ELPRELIEF19 for free Lyft rides to specific blood donation centers in El Paso. The code is valid for up to two rides, each no more than $15.

American Airlines

American Airlines will reportedly donate $75,000 to the El Paso Community Foundation the company announced on August 4.

“We are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend in El Paso and Dayton,” the company’s chairman and CEO Doug Parker said in a prepared statement. “American has a long history of serving both communities, and we want to do our part to ensure that those who were affected by these senseless acts of violence have access to the resources they need.”

The airline will also donate the same amount of money to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund to provide relief for victims of the shooting there that left nine dead on August 4.