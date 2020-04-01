30 companies that are donating their proceeds to coronavirus relief charities

caption Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are donating a portion of their mezcal brand’s sales to support bartenders. source Kevin Winter / Getty Images

As COVID-19 causes stocks to plunge and countries to go on lockdown, many companies are struggling to stay afloat.

Even so, some companies are giving up their proceeds, pledging to donate a large percentage of their sales or profits to various COVID-19 relief charities.

Among the companies donating proceeds to charity are Summersalt, Edie Parker, and Kenneth Cole.

Haus Labs, Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, has pledged to donate 20% of its profits to food banks.

With many stores across the US closing due to COVID-19, every day it becomes harder for businesses and brands to support themselves.

Yet, even during a time of economic uncertainty, a growing number of companies are refusing to compromise on their values.

These 30 companies are donating a portion of their sales or profits to charities to help support people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Aritzia, a women’s fashion brand, is donating 100% of its profits to the Aritzia Community Relief Fund.

caption Aritzia. source Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Aritzia is donating 100% of its profits to the Aritzia Community™ Relief Fund, which supports Aritzia employees and partners overseas.

Tattoo artist Dr. Woo recently announced he would launch his skincare brand early and donate 100% of net profits to Baby2Baby.

caption Project Woo. source Project Woo

Dr. Woo decided to jump-start Project Woo early and support COVID-19 relief. He released a Daily Gentle Soap ($15) and pledged to give 100% of the net profits to Baby2Baby, which provides basic necessities to children and families impacted by COVID-19.

Project Woo also offers shoppers the opportunity to buy in bulk and also make a donation of up to $100.

Some companies have launched new items, pledging to donate 100% of proceeds. Casetify created a UV sanitizer and will donate the proceeds to the GlobalGiving Coronavirus Relief Fund.

caption Casetify’s website. source Casetify

The UV Sanitizer destroys 99.9% of bacteria and costs $120. According to the company’s site, it’s in high demand, and customers can only order one at a time.

PopSockets has two new designs, and 100% of the sales will be sent to Doctors Without Borders and Feeding America.

caption PopSockets’ website. source PopSockets

Customers can choose between two $15 designs, which each represent the charities PopSockets has chosen to support.

Everlane, known for its sustainable clothing, has pledged to donate 100% of profits from its 100% Human collection to Feeding America.

caption Everlane’s 100% Human Collection. source Everlane

The collection was launched in 2017 to support “protecting human rights and remembering that we are more similar than we are different.”

Golden Thread, a Houston-based jewelry brand, created the Community Collection and 100% of proceeds will be donated to the Houston Food Bank, a partner of Feeding America.

caption Golden Thread. source Golden Thread

The Community Collection by Golden Thread consists of five handmade necklaces.

Golden Thread is also donating 30% of all of its proceeds to the Houston Food Bank.

Kendra Scott’s Shop for Good collection will be donating 50% of its proceeds to Feeding America.

caption Kendra Scott. source Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Kendra Scott

With $1 helping to provide at least 10 meals, buying a bracelet from Shop for Good could go a long way for Feeding America.

Made In Cookware will be donating 15% of all sales from the Southern Smoke Collection to support the service industry.

caption Made In Cookware website. source Made In Cookware

The percentage of sales will be going directly to Southern Smoke, a foundation supporting employees in the food and beverage industry who are struggling to make a living after the mass closings.

Aerosoles pledged to donate 10% of proceeds from the “Share the Love” collection to Feeding America.

caption Aerosoles. source Aerosoles

Buyers can gift themselves a nice pair of new shoes while also supporting food banks across the country.

Plenty of other companies have chosen to donate a portion of sales, such as Modern Citizen, which pledged to donate to Feeding for America for every order over $150.

caption Modern Citizen. source Caroline Cakebread/Business Insider

The clothing brand has pledged to donate $10 for every order over $150 and match every $10 donation for a total contribution of $20.

Summersalt is donating $10 from every order over $125 to No Kid Hungry.

caption Summersalt website. source Summersalt

No Kid Hungry is partnering with schools and community groups to create new ways for school children to receive meals while schools are closed.

Paige announced it will be donating 20% of all profits to St. Vincent Meals on Wheels.

caption Paige website. source Screenshot from Paige

The non-profit delivers nutritious meals to seniors and other vulnerable residents across Los Angeles.

Frame is also donating 20% of its profits, supporting Baby2Baby, which provides basic necessities to children and families impacted by COVID-19.

caption Frame. source Frame

Baby2Baby reported that in two weeks, it has delivered over 2 million items to children across the country, but the need continues to grow and they need support to continue at the same pace.

Live the Process is donating 20% of its proceeds to Food Bank for New York City.

caption Live the Process. source Live the Process

Live the Process explained on its website that every $1 raised provides five meals.

Edie Parker, known for its colorful handbags, has announced it will be donating 15% of e-commerce sales to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, and No Kid Hungry.

caption Edie Parker. source Katie Warren/Business Insider

In a press release, Edie Parker said, “Our mission was to be a bright spot in a complicated and uncertain world. We make things that are ‘For a Good Time’. They lift your spirits, make you smile, and last for generations.”

It explained ways COVID-19 has impacted its stores and employees, adding that it wants to support others who need the most help right now.

SVNR, a jewelry and clothing line, is donating 50% of its e-commerce sales to Meals on Wheels.

caption SVNR. source SVNR

In addition to Meals on Wheels, the company is also working to fund a project to purchase more masks and ventilators, and encouraged shoppers to donate to its GoFundMe. The designer comes from a family with a medical background, and wants to support those in the healthcare industry.

Tanya Taylor, a designer known for her bright and colorful clothing lines, has pledged to donate 10% of her e-commerce sales to Kids in Need.

caption Tanya Taylor. source Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for TRESemme

Kids in Need supports kids’ education by funding school supplies and ensuring students and teachers have the proper equipment to learn.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “We are all in this together.”

NYDJ, known for its denim, is donating 10% of its proceeds to United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Fund.

caption NYDJ. source Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

United Way is helping families access critical information to find shelter, food, and any other essential needs.

Chinatown Market, a city-themed clothing brand, is donating a portion of proceeds to food banks across the US, with help from Feeding America.

caption Chinatown Market website. source Chinatown Market

Chinatown Market has been detailing its fundraisers on Instagram, encouraging shoppers to buy merchandise to support their cities. With each purchase, a portion of the proceeds will be directed to the buyer’s local food bank, thanks to Feeding America.

Rhone, a men’s activewear company, is donating 10% of its net proceeds to the Direct Relief Foundation.

caption Rhone. source Rhone

The Direct Relief Foundation supports people in all 50 states and over 80 countries around the world.

Footwear brands are also coming together to support those in need. Margaux is donating 10% of sales to Doctors Without Borders or Direct Relief, giving shoppers the choice of which charity to support from now until April 15.

caption Margaux. source Margaux

The footwear brand announced it wants to support healthcare workers in the fight against COVID-19.

Zadig & Voltaire, a French brand, has pledged to donate 10% of sales to the American Red Cross. The brand will also be matching every donation.

caption Zadig & Voltaire. source Peter White/WireImage

Using code “Care30,” 10% of the sale will be donated and matched by Zadig & Voltaire. In a press release, Creative Director Cecilia Bönström said, “Today, more than ever, we must show mutual care and support.”

Kenneth Cole is donating 20% of net sales to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

caption Kenneth Cole. source Michael Stewart/WireImage

The COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund is being managed by the United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation, supporting a wide range of groups affected by COVID-19.

Kenneth Cole acknowledges on its website that there are more important things to worry about right now than a new pair of shoes, encouraging buyers to shop responsibly.

Beauty brands are also pledging to donate their proceeds. Haus Labs, Lady Gaga’s beauty brand, will donate 20% of its profits to Los Angeles and New York food banks.

caption Haus Labs. source Haus Labs

Amid so many school closures, food banks have become crucial to feeding children.

Volto Urbano, an eco-friendly skincare brand, is donating 50% of every sale to three different charities, giving shoppers the choice in where their money goes.

caption Volto Urbano’s website. source Volto Urbano

Shoppers can choose between Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, or God’s Love We Deliver.

Each charity is dedicated to providing nutritious meals for those who are unable to support themselves during this time.

Grande Cosmetics announced on its website that it will be donating 15% of all purchases to support Feeding America.

caption Grande Cosmetics. source Grande Cosmetics

The website also has a step-by-step guide to keeping yourself healthy and safe during this time.

Otherland, known for its whimsical candles, has pledged to donate 10% of its sales to Food Bank for NYC.

caption Otherland. source Otherland

Shoppers who use the code “SUNSHINE” at checkout will receive a candle and will help ensure New Yorkers in need are fed.

Food and Beverage companies are also donating their proceeds. “Breaking Bad” co-stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston are donating 30% of all proceeds from their mezcal company.

caption Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston. source Jason Merritt/Getty

Dos Hombres launched in 2019. Paul announced on his Instagram that they will be donating 30% of all proceeds until May 1 to the US Bartenders Guild, supporting bartenders who are out of work.

They were inspired by Ryan Reynolds, who announced the same plan for Aviation Gin.

caption Aviation Gin. source Aviation Gin

Ryan Reynolds is co-owner of Aviation Gin, which announced that for every bottle purchased, 30% of the sale will be going directly to support bartenders, making up for the tips they would usually make.

Aviation Gin also donated $15,000 to the US Bartenders Guild.

Purple Carrot, a plant-based meal delivery service, has committed to donating a portion of its sales to Feeding America.

caption Purple Carrot. source Purple Carrot

Purple Carrot delivers plant-based meal kits, and according to Business Insider, the company has pledged to donate a percentage of its sales to Feeding America.