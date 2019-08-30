caption These companies allow their employees to take as much vacation time as they want. source GuilhermeMesquita/Shutterstock

Vacation days can be a godsend – you can take a much-needed and deserved trip, attend doctor’s appointments, or simply catch up on sleep.

However, vacation days can also quickly run out.

Here are 14 companies that give their employees unlimited vacation days and personal time off, not to mention other incredible employee benefits.

Vacation policies can differ from company to company. While some companies are more stringent with how much time their employees can take off, others allow their workers to take as much time as they want or need.

According to research by the Center for Economic and Policy Research, 25% of American workers receive no paid vacation time.

Stigma surrounds taking personal time off and vacations. However, these companies are trying to change that through flexible vacation policies.

Glassdoor recently released their list of 14 companies with incredible unlimited vacation policies, among other benefits and perks.

Many of the companies on Glassdoor’s list also have comprehensive family leave and sick time policies, making it easier for employees to step away from work when they really need to.

Here are 14 companies that give their employees unlimited vacation days and personal time off.

Hubspot offers its employees unlimited vacation, a retirement savings plan matching program, $5,000 a year for continuing education, and great health and dental benefits.

caption Hubspot employees. source Comparably

Dropbox has a number of programs that benefit its employees, from new parent leave to paid time off. One current employee says, “The unlimited paid vacation policy is amazing! The company trusts employees to be reasonable and responsible, which is really empowering.”

caption Dropbox employees hang out on the roof of its San Francisco headquarters. source Dropbox

KeepTruckin gives its employees unlimited personal time off and “fantastic” benefits, according to Glassdoor.

caption KeepTruckin employees. source Courtesy of KeepTruckin.

Software development firm GitHub gives its employees ample family leave time — 4 months off for either parent — and unlimited vacation days and sick time.

caption GitHub interns employees and the company’s famous mascot, the Octocat. source GitHub/Glassdoor

Workday employees have an extremely flexible vacation policy. According to a current employee, “PTO is based on you and your manager. As long as you’re doing your job, you can take time off.” Workday’s other employee benefits include discounted backup child and elder care, dozens of onsite amenities, subsidized ride-sharing, and more.

caption Workday employees. source Glassdoor/Workday

Glassdoor’s Vacation Matters policy allows salaried employees to take as much vacation time as they need. Hourly employees receive up to three weeks of PTO. They also receive two floating holidays and one day off each quarter to volunteer at a non-profit organization or charity of their choice.

caption Glassdoor employees at work in the Mill Valley, California, headquarters office. source Business Insider/Julie Bort

Grant Thornton employees need only their manager’s approval to take time off, and it can be as much time as they need. Its vacation policy aims to “[put their] people first and make sure they are able to enjoy healthy balanced lives,” according to Glassdoor.

caption Grant Thornton employees. source Facebook / Grant Thornton

According to a current human resources manager at GE, employees can take off as much time as they would like as long as their manager approves, in a policy the company calls “permissive time.”

caption GE employees. source Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Employees of Kronos Incorporated get unlimited time off. One employee explains that “as long as you get your work done and your boss agrees, then time off is available for any reason.” Kronos Incorporated has also received positive Glassdoor reviews for its benefits package and 401k options.

caption Kronos Incorporated employees. source Glassdoor

Employees of StitchFix, a monthly clothing subscription service, enjoy perks such as unlimited vacation days, 4-month paid maternity and paternity leave, and reasonable hours.

caption StitchFix. source Facebook/Stitch Fix

SADA Systems offers unlimited personal time off, great benefits, and bonuses to its employees. “I love the PTO policy! Unlimited PTO allows me to take a personal day for adult things like doctor and dentists without having to worry about my actual vacation,” says one current employee.

caption Sada Systems employees. source Glassdoor

Monetate, a software company focusing on e-commerce for online retailers, boasts unlimited PTO, paid maternity leave, stock options, and a flexible work environment.

caption Employees working in Monetate’s Conshohocken, PN office. source Glassdoor

Procore Technologies offers an open and transparent vacation policy. Its policy explains, “Procore provides value-driven paid time off. No accruals, no ‘use it or lose it’ game playing with your vacation bank, just straight up openness, ownership, and optimism.”

caption Procore Technologies. source Business Insider / Nick Bastone

According to Glassdoor, CoverMyMeds offers unlimited vacation to its employees, 3 weeks of which are paid. The healthcare software company also offers leadership training, an on-site chef who serves lunch each day, and a flexible work-life balance.

caption CoverMyMeds employees. source Glassdoor/CoverMyMeds

