13 celebrities you didn’t know were behind famous brands

Kylie Jenner isn't the only celebrity who's launched or invested in a brand.

Recently, it seems like celebrities are taking over the whole consumer market. Kylie Jenner’s triumphant crowning of Forbes Highest Paid Woman on the Celebrity 100 through her multi-million cosmetics line is just one of the whole laundry-list of examples of celebrities creating their own successful businesses.

While some brands like Fenty Beauty are obviously linked to their star creators, some of the most common brands on the market are unknowingly owned by some of Hollywood’s biggest names. In case you need a refresher on your celeb trivia knowledge, here are some of the most popular brands that are surprisingly owned by some of your favorite stars.

Jessica Alba owns The Honest Co.

The brand sells natural products.

The actress created The Honest Co. to provide more natural alternatives to products for children and families. The products range from premium diapers to body lotions and bubble baths.

Ryan Reynolds owns a major percentage of Aviation Gin.

He owns a large portion of the company.

The “Deadpool” actor decided to delve into the liquor industry earlier this year. According to Forbes, Reynolds acquired a major percentage of Aviation Gin, making him a “significant owner.”

Will Smith invested in Fancy.

It's an e-commerce site.

Ever wanted styling advice from the Fresh Prince himself? Well, Fancy, an e-commerce site known as “the Pinterest of fashion,” is probably the closest you’ll ever get to that dream. Business Insider reported that Smith invested in the New York-based company back in 2013.

Jaden Smith co-founded Just Water.

He co-founded it with his dad.

It seems like the business genes are strong in the Smith family. Will’s son, Jaden, is not only one of the most fashionable celebrity offspring to ever grace our Instagram feeds, but also wants to do some good for our planet, one box of water at a time. Jaden founded the eco-friendly water company, Just Water, with his dad back in 2015 to help cut down on plastic pollution in the ocean.

Gina Rodriguez co-created Naja.

It's an ethical lingerie company.

Golden Globe-winning actress Gina Rodriguez wanted to change what you think about lingerie by co-creating Naja, a brand that uses ethical, environmentally-friendly production tactics to create lingerie for people of all sizes and body types.

Tituss Burgess created PINOT.

Remember his character's hilarious song?

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” fans, you’re going to love this one: in the spirit(s) of his character’s beloved (and not-so-subtly sexual) song, “Peeno Noir,” Burgess created his own pinot noir brand. Fittingly, the brand is simply named PINOT.

Reese Witherspoon created Draper James.

It was influenced by her Southern roots.

Need a little Southern charm added to your life (and your closet)? Then you should check out Reese Witherspoon’s Southern heritage-based lifestyle line, Draper James. The brand, which features everything from apparel to home goods, was created by Witherspoon and influenced by her native Southern roots.

Drake co-founded Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey.

It's not the only brand he's got a hand in.

Ever since the success of Diddy’s iconic Ciroc Vodka, tons of celebs have been hopping on the wine and spirits train, with one of the latest ones being Toronto’s favorite rapper: Drake.

While Drake has his hands dipped in quite a few brands (like his record label, OVO Sound, and its accompanying apparel line), the rap artist’s lesser-known business venture has been with Virginia Black Decadent American Whiskey, which he co-founded in 2016.

Tan France created the clothing line KIngdom & State.

It's an entire clothing line.

As the creator of the now widely-used term “French tuck” and fashion advisor of the popular reboot of “Queer Eye,” it’s almost expected of Tan France to have his own clothing line. And for those of you searching for France’s style guidance, he’s brought you one step closer with his fashion brand, Kingdom & State.

The brand sells just about everything you need: flowy tops, dresses, and even swimwear for surprisingly reasonable prices. Just act quickly, because items sell out fast on his e-retail site.

Kim Kardashian was one of the original founders of ShoeDazzle.

It's since been sold.

Usually, we all know when Kim Kardashian is tied to a project because her name is plastered all over it. But, Mrs. Kardashian-West was actually a low-key founder of the subscription shoewear behemoth, ShoeDazzle, back in 2009. However, Business Insider reported that the brand was bought by e-commerce giant, JustFab, in 2013.

Drew Barrymore created FLOWER Beauty.

It's sold in a few major retailers.

Ever since the wild success for Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, it seems like celebs have been crafting up their own beauty lines at hyper-speed. You can add another name to the celeb beauty list: Drew Barrymore. The actress created FLOWER Beauty, which launched exclusively with Walmart, in 2013. Ever since, the brand has branched out to other major retailers and has become a cult-beauty favorite.

Snoop Dogg is a major investor in Reddit.

That’s right: according to Newsweek, Snoop D-O-double-G became a major investor of the social platform (along with Jared Leto) back in 2014. The $50 million deal skyrocketed Reddit’s value to $500 million, making it one of the most valuable sites and the biggest aggregator to exist on the world wide web.

