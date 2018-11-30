27 companies to shop from that give back all year long — not just around the holidays

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Allbirds

The end of every Christmas movie likes to remind us that the holidays aren’t actually about the extravagant light displays, the indulgent treats, or the number of gifts we receive – it’s simple kindness and the spirit of giving that really count. As overdone this sentiment is, it wouldn’t be a proper cliché if it didn’t hold a bit of truth.

Other than volunteering with or sending direct donations to nonprofits that make our world a better place, one way you can do your part this holiday season is to support businesses that are doing the same. If you’re gifting your loved ones, it’ll only benefit more parties if you buy from companies with a social and environmental conscience.

Giving back is woven into the business and daily operations of these 27 companies. When you buy a gift here, you’re also helping to plant a tree, improve livelihoods in underserved areas, save an animal, and many more charitable initiatives.

Learn more about how the following brands give back all year long.

Everlane

source Everlane

Everlane donates $5 from every purchase in this collection of tees and sweatshirts to an organization that fights for human rights. It currently supports three organizations: ACLU, Equality Now, and the Human Rights Campaign.

Bombas

source Bombas/Instagram

Whether you’d like to gift athletic socks, hiking socks, or holiday socks, Bombas has you – and the feet of someone in need – covered. For every pair purchased, it donates a specially-designed pair to a homeless shelter. It has donated more than 11 million pairs to over 1,700 giving partners in the US.

STATE Bags

source STATE Bags/Facebook

When you buy a STATE bag, the company fills another with school supplies and gives it to a local student in need at a “Bag Drop” rally. It also shines light on issues like mass incarceration, the Flint water crisis, and Black Lives Matter through its #WhatDoWeTellTheKids initiatives.

Leesa

source Leesa

Leesa donates one mattress to a nonprofit for every 10 sold and also plants one tree with the Arbor Day Foundation for every mattress sold. The gift of a better night’s sleep for your recipient (plus someone in need) comes in the form of the Leesa or the Sapira mattress.

AUrate

source AUrate/Instagram

Fine jewelry startup AUrate finds beauty in honestly priced, ethically sourced gold jewelry – as well as the power of reading. For every purchase, it donates a book to a student in need.

Cotopaxi

source Cotopaxi

For colorful outdoor and travel gear they’ll be proud to carry, shop at Cotopaxi, the B Corp that puts 2% of its yearly revenue toward grants to nonprofits making sustainable changes in poverty alleviation.

Knifey

source Knifey

By sending newly sharpened knives in exchange for their old ones on a recurring basis, this innovative service ensures they’ll always be cooking with the best tools in hand. Knifey is partnered with an organization that helps underprivileged students obtain jobs in the culinary arts and provides knife sets to the top graduates of each class.

Cuyana

source Cuyana/Facebook

In line with its “Fewer, Better” philosophy, Cuyana encourages shoppers to clean out their closets by providing shipping labels to thredUP. Send in a box of high quality apparel they no longer need, and they’ll receive Cuyana credit. When that credit is spent, Cuyana donates 5% of the profit to H.E.A.R.T. (Helping Ease Abuse Related Trauma).

Skylar

source Skylar

Skylar is a natural, eco-friendly fragrance company that makes candles and perfume perfect for gifting. It donates a portion of proceeds and time to Step Up, a girls mentorship nonprofit.

Parachute

source Parachute

For every Venice bedding set (available in linen, percale, and sateen) sold at Parachute, it donates one malaria-prevention bed net in partnership with the UN Foundation’s Nothing But Nets campaign. It also donates a percentage of sales to a dog shelter for every Dog Bed purchased. Meanwhile, any returned items are donated to Habitat for Humanity.

Causebox

source Causebox/Facebook

Causebox stands out among the bevy of beauty and accessories subscription boxes by only featuring socially conscious products and companies that give back. The company itself also helps various charity partners raise funds and awareness.

Wildfang

source Wildfang

Wildfang, a female-founded and women-run clothing and accessories brand, donates a percentage of profits from full-price goods to a rotating monthly charity. Charities have included Planned Parenthood, Black Girls Code, and Girls Inc.

Love With Food

source Love with Food

Better-for-you snack subscription service Love With Food nourishes both stomach and soul by donating at least one meal to a family in need – through Feeding America – for every snack box purchased. Thanks to its subscribers’ healthy appetites for organic and all-natural snacks, it has donated over one million meals.

ThirdLove

source ThirdLove/Facebook

ThirdLove partners with The Unmentionables and I Support the Girls to donate its comfortable bras to women in need. In 2018 alone, it has donated over 75,000 bras, and it’s currently donating a bra to a California wildfire victim for every bra purchased.

Warby Parker

source Warby Parker

Warby Parker gives a pair of glasses for every pair sold in two different ways. The first helps train adults to administer basic eye exams and sell glasses for affordable prices, while the second gives vision care and glasses to students in need. Its partners include VisionSpring, the Department of Education in New York, and the Department of Health in Baltimore.

Allbirds

source Allbirds

Lightly used shoes from this popular startup known for its use of unique materials are sent to Soles4Souls, a nonprofit that donates shoes to people who have been affected by disasters.

Alex and Ani

source Alex and Ani

It’s easy to add to their charm collection and make an impact when shopping Alex and Ani’s Charity by Design pieces. Each one is created in collaboration with and benefits a different nonprofit. If you know they like and support a specific foundation, this gift is a no-brainer.

United By Blue

source United By Blue

The conservation-minded outdoor brand pledges to remove one pound of trash from the planet’s oceans and waterways for every product sold. It has removed more than 1.4 million pounds of trash through organized cleanups, while also using more responsible materials like recycled polyester in its products.

Ethique

source Ethique/Instagram

Gone are the days of wasteful plastic shampoo and conditioner bottles. Ethique packs the essential ingredients into a concentrated bar that’s equivalent to three bottles of liquid shampoo, then donates 20% of profits to a variety of charities and “adopts” animals to pay for their care.

Avocado Mattress

source Avocado Mattress

These green mattresses are made from materials like natural latex harvested from sustainable tree-tapped sources and organic cotton. The company donates 1% of revenue to environmental nonprofits like Oceana and the Blue Planet Foundation.

Tatcha

source Tatcha/Facebook

Every purchase from this Japanese beauty-inspired brand helps fund girls’ education. Tatcha’s Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Future program with nonprofit Room to Read has funded two million days of school for girls in Asia and Africa.

Colored Organics

source Colored Organics

It’s little surprise that a company in the business of organic, ethical kids fashion also hopes to improve the lives of children worldwide, from providing its baby clothes to nonprofits and hospitals to donating a portion of sales to fund orphanage construction.

Original Grain

source Original Grain/Instagram

Featuring reclaimed wood and stainless steel, Original Grain’s timepiece designs are indeed original and unmistakable. Also unmistakable is the impact of every watch sold: it helps fund the Forest Garden Program in Senegal, which plants trees for sustainable use by 12,000 people.

Patagonia

source Patagonia

Since 1985, Patagonia has donated $89 million to hundreds of grassroots environmental groups. It also donates to nonprofits through its Employee Charity Match program, invests in socially and environmentally minded companies through its own venture capital fund, and donates new and used clothing.

Yoobi

source Yoobi/Facebook

Yoobi partners with the Kids In Need Foundation to donate a school supply to a classroom every time you buy one of its products. We’re fans of its sturdy notebooks and weekly calendar planner pads, and we’re pretty sure the four million students Yoobi has impacted are fans, too.

KitNipBox

source KitNipBox

Each month, this cat toy and treat subscription service donates a portion of proceeds and products to shelters, rescues, and other feline welfare causes. It supports over 100 animal welfare organizations.

BarkBox

source BarkBox

BarkBox has thousands of rescue and shelter partners that benefit from each subscription purchased. Be on the lookout for custom codes from your favorite organization. When you use the code, BarkBox donates $25 to that rescue or shelter.