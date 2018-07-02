30 companies that don’t want people to come into the office

caption At companies like UnitedHealth and Github, working from home is the norm. source Roma Black/Shutterstock

Work-from-home is becoming a popular job perk.

These companies have the most remote work jobs, according to a FlexJobs study.

UnitedHealth, SAP, and Anthem have the most remote work positions available.

Work-from-home is becoming increasingly normal – and some Americans are even able to work remotely for the entirety of the work week.

Around 31% of Americans told Gallup in 2016 that they worked from home most or all of the time, up from 24% in 2012.

But finding those jobs can be tricky.

Thankfully, FlexJobs found 30 companies with the most work-from-home job openings in the first half of 2018.

Many of these jobs are in healthcare, education, or computing. UnitedHealth, SAP, and Anthem topped the list of companies with the most work from home jobs.

In ascending order, here are the top 30 with the most remote jobs, with company descriptions and sample job titles from FlexJobs:

Ellucian

Based in Reston, Virginia, Ellucian provides software and technology for the higher education sector. Its services are used by millions of institutions and students worldwide.

Past flexible job openings: Senior Customer Success Manager, Business Manager, Corporate Events Coordinator

Red Hat

Red Hat offers the open-source Linux operating system as well as content, server, and embedded operating systems; collaboration management applications; and database and software development tools. It’s based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Past flexible job openings: Senior Technical Support Engineer, Sales Account Manager, Senior Solutions Architect

Colorado State University

Founded in 1870 and located in Fort Collins, Colorado, Colorado State University now enrolls over 26,500 students and is a top research university.

Past flexible job openings: Student Ledger Specialist, Budget Analyst, Enrollment Counselor

Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew serves healthcare professionals around the world with products and services designed to help improve patient outcomes and build better lives. It employs about 16,000 people globally.

Past flexible job openings: Trauma Sales Representative, Market Development Specialist, Manager Pharmacy Trade Relations

Philips

Philips is recognized as one of the world’s largest electronics companies; the number-one supplier of lamps in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and Latin America. It’s also the number-one provider of electric shavers for men.

Past flexible job openings: Clinical Complaint Investigator, Director of Clinical Marketing, Service Design Engineer

nThrive

Dedicated to improving the overall healthcare experience for patients nationwide, nThrive specializes in end-to-end revenue-cycle services, as well as education and technology solutions, managed services, software, analytics, and consulting.

Past flexible job openings: Cancer Registry Specialist, Oncology Data Management Manager, Medical Coder

Kaplan

Kaplan, a for-profit educational institution based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, was founded in 1937. It has more than 300 locations in over 30 countries, all of which are dedicated to providing excellent academic instruction and support.

Past flexible job openings: HEA Curriculum Developer, Securities Instructor, Graphic Designer

DataStax

DataStax is the a leading provider of database software for cloud applications for companies including Adobe, Safeway, eBay, Netflix, Target, and Intuit.

Past flexible job openings: Premium Engineer, Escalations Engineer, Curriculum Developer

Cisco

Cisco was established in 1984 by a group of computer scientists from Stanford University. Its current areas of development include routing and switching, IP telephony, home networking, wireless technology, optical networking, storage-area networking, and security.

Past flexible job openings: Sales Software Specialist, Consulting Systems Engineer, Senior Planning Manager

Auth0

Auth10 offers an extensible platform that secures and authenticates millions of logins on a daily basis. It was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Past flexible job openings: Security Engineer, Business Operations Manager, Director of Customer Marketing

PAREXEL

PAREXEL is an international biopharmaceutical services organization that offers a comprehensive range of solutions to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries.

Past flexible job openings: Scientific Team Lead, Principal Statistical Programmer, Client Services Project Manager

Abbott

Headquartered in Chicago, Abbott is a healthcare research company that manufactures pharmaceutical, medical, and nutritional products, as well as medical instruments, tests, surgical devices, supplements, and veterinary care products.

Past flexible job openings: Scientific Specialist, Specialist Field Service, Technical Sales Specialist

Rasmussen College

Rasmussen College is a for-profit, private institution of higher learning offering associate’s and bachelor’s degrees from campuses across Minnesota and in several other states.

Past flexible job openings: Subject Matter Expert – Introduction to Geology, Subject Matter Expert – General Chemistry, Adjunct Instructor – Nursing

LanguageLine Solutions

Founded in 1982, LanguageLine Solutions provides more effective communication for non-English speakers. Now, it’s a leading provider of face-to-face, over-the-phone, and video-conference interpreting and document-translation services.

Past flexible job openings: Yemeni Arabic Interpreters, Somali Interpreters, Jamaican Patois Interpreters

Perficient

Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Perficient is a digital transformation consulting company, providing services to companies like Salesforce, IBM, and Microsoft.

Past flexible job openings: Adobe Partner Specialist, Lead Technical Consultant, Google Cloud Certified Architect

Walden University

Walden University is an accredited online university following a student-centered philosophy. It focuses on the needs of working adults pursuing advanced degrees.

Past flexible job openings: Contributing Faculty – MS Social Work, Contributing Faculty – PhD in Management, Postdoctoral Fellow – Educational Technology

GitHub

source Microsoft

Based in San Francisco, California, GitHub is an open-source code-hosting website, a publishing service, and a social networking site for programmers. It has hosted more than 66 million projects and supported a community of over 24 million people dedicated to learning, sharing, and working together to develop software.

Past flexible job openings: Sales Development Representative – EMEA, Site Reliability Engineer, Quality Engineer

BCD Travel

BCD Travel is a global travel management company. Its managed travel service program helps individuals travel smart, and advises travel and procurement managers on how to grow their travel programs.

Past flexible job openings: Group Air Advisor, Entertainment Travel Consultant, Corporate Travel Consultant

Independence University

Independence University is a nonprofit higher education institution that emphasizes helping students graduate faster and start on their career paths. Its main campus is in Ogden-West Haven, Utah, and also offers online distance-learning classes.

Past flexible job openings: Economics Adjunct Instructor, Graphic Arts Adjunct Instructor, Junior Financial Planner

CyraCom

CyraCom is a leading provider of language interpretation services to the healthcare industry. The company provides in-person, video, written-text, mobile app, and over-the-phone interpretation and translation services for health plans, hospitals and health systems, clinics, and physician offices.

Past flexible job openings: Chaldean Interpreter, Zarma Interpreter, Sales Development Representative

Western Governors University

Western Governors University is an accredited online university offering competency-based degree programs to over 40,000 students nationwide.

Past flexible job openings: Course Faculty – Communication, Course Faculty – Mathematics, Program Mentor – IT Data Management

Grand Canyon University

Grand Canyon University is a private interdenominational Christian institution offering campus-based and online undergraduate and graduate degree programs in topics like business management, social sciences, engineering, and technology.

Past flexible job openings: Adjunct – World History Themes, Adjunct – Body Fluid and DNA Analysis, Adjunct – Managerial Accounting

Appen

Appen is a technology services company that helps clients modifying its products to meet the needs of various cultures and languages.

Past flexible job openings: Web Search Evaluator, Dutch Linguist, Czech Computational Linguist

InVision

InVision provides a design collaboration platform with more than one million daily users. It helps users build interactive and realistic web and mobile mockups and prototypes, without having to write code.

Past flexible job openings: UX Researcher, Event Manager, Senior Software Engineer

PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences is a global contract research organization. Since it was founded in 1976, it has assisted in the development of over 100 drugs.

Past flexible job openings: Study Manager – Vaccines, Portfolio Director, Clinical Scientist – Oncology Prostate

Syneos Health

Syneos Health is a pharmaceutical organization that offers fully integrated end-to-end clinical and commercial solutions. Its three core areas are clinical development, commercialization, and consulting.

Past flexible job openings: Business Development Operations, Medical Director, Senior RAVE Programmer

Fiserv

Fiserv is a global provider of information management and ecommerce systems for the financial services industry. It focuses on payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization.

Past flexible job openings: Linux Systems Engineer, Financial Analyst, Information Security Engineer

Anthem, Inc.

Anthem, Inc. is a health insurer that serves one in nine Americans.

Past flexible job openings: Business Development Consultant, Digital Product Manager, Implementation Coordinator

SAP

Based in Germany, SAP provides real-time data processing solutions to meet its clients’ needs. Solutions include analytics, application platform and infrastructure, data management, IT management, and security software.

Past flexible job openings: Presales Enterprise Architect, Senior Account Executive – Database and Data Management, Business Development Analyst

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group has two arms: United Healthcare, a provider of benefits and insurance coverage; and Optum, a leading provider of technology and information-enabled health services. It serves clients in all 50 states and in 125 countries

Past flexible job openings: Account Executive, Auditor – Health Insurance Eligibility, Revenue Cycle Analyst