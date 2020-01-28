15 big US companies where most of the workforce say they’re unhappy

caption 69.2% of JP Morgan Chase employees report being “unhappy.” source REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Blind, an anonymous professional social network, surveyed employees of major US companies and asked them if they were happy or unhappy.

Using the employee responses, Blind ranked the companies by how many employees said they were unhappy at work.

WeWork, JPMorgan Chase, and cloud-computing company Nutanix topped the list of companies with the highest number of unhappy workers.

Work can play an important – and sometimes negative – role in your mental health.

Nearly half of American workers say their job has caused them stress or other mental health issues, according to the HR company Paychex, and many millennials quit work altogether if they get too burned out.

Some companies can cause employees more stress and unhappiness than others. Blind, an anonymous professional social network, released a report on the companies with the unhappiest employees. Blind surveyed more than 10,000 users on its site from December 9 to December 31, asking how many felt “happy” versus “unhappy” at work. Blind users come from a variety of different industries, including tech, finance, health, and retail.

According to Blind’s professional network, WeWork, JPMorgan Chase, and cloud-computing company Nutanix employed the largest number of unhappy workers.

Some of the companies that show up on the list are no surprise. The coworking company WeWork faced internal and external criticism for its culture of overwork and partying. Tech and finance jobs more generally tend to work employees late, though they offer full-time workers benefits like paid time off and healthcare.

Here are the 15 companies with the least happy employees according to Blind’s survey, along with average salaries from Payscale. In each company, over half of the employees surveyed by Blind said they were unhappy:

15. Twitter is a social media company based in San Francisco, California.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 55.6%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 44.4%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $122,712 a year

14. Splunk is a software company based in San Francisco, California.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 59%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 41%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $128,607 a year

13. Expedia is a travel technology company based in Seattle, Washington.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 59.2%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 40.8%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $100,923 a year

12. IBM is an information technology company based in Armonk, New York.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 59.5%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 40.5%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $90,372 a year

11. NVIDIA is a technology company based in Santa Clara, California.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 61.8%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 38.2%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $138,465 a year

10. eBay is an online marketplace based in San Jose, California.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 63.2%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 36.8%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $123,446 a year

9. Grab is a rideshare company based in Singapore.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 63.3%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 36.7%

Average salary, according to Payscale: N/A

8. Oracle is a computer technology company based in Redwood Shores, California.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 63.8%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 36.2%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $98,387 a year

7. Intuit is a financial software company based in Mountain View, California.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 65.8%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 34.2%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $115,403 a year

6. Qualcomm is a semiconductor and telecommunications equipment based in San Diego, California.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 66.7%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 33.3%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $112,396 a year

5. Visa is a financial services company based in Foster City, California.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 66.7%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 33.3%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $109,321 a year

4. Symantec is a consumer software company based in Tempe, Arizona.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 68.18%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 31.82%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $103,519 a year

3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is an investment bank based in New York, New York.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 69.2%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 30.8%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $84,979 a year

2. WeWork is a workspace startup that is based in New York, New York.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 70.45%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 29.55%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $85,789 a year

1. Nutanix is a cloud computing company based in San Jose, California.

Percentage of employees that responded being “not happy”: 76%

Percentage of employees that responded being “happy”: 24%

Average salary, according to Payscale: $121,926 a year