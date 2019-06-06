A tutoring company is offering $130 an hour to someone willing to teach students who are completely asleep

caption At least your students can’t ask inane questions if they’re asleep. source Getty/twinsterphoto

An online tutoring agency is hiring people to teach students who are asleep.

The idea follows research which suggests we retain information better if it’s repeated to us when we sleep.

The tutors will have to teach their students while awake, and repeat the lesson while they sleep.

They’ll be paid £100 ($130) an hour.

Exam season is upon us, and across the globe, students are panicking about cramming enough information into their heads.

In desperate times, some people take desperate measures, like hiring a tutor to teach you while you sleep, in the hope that your brain will subconsciously absorb the knowledge.

A tutoring company is advertising for tutors to do this very job – on a generous salary of £100 ($130) an hour.

If you’re a teacher who’s fed up of your students asking inane questions or talking back to you, this could be your dream job.

The theory isn’t totally unfounded, either – there is some research to suggest people retain more information when sleeping, and that “memories are reactivated in the brain during sleep.”

The research involved participants being taught a series of associations between words and pictures. After learning the basic associations, some participants took a 90-minute nap whilst the words were replayed to them during their sleep, whereas others stayed awake with no reactivation.

Following the testing, researchers discovered that the participants who were presented with the words in their sleep recalled the information better than those who didn’t sleep.

The service is being run by online tutoring agency Tutor House as a trial scheme, and you can apply both to be a tutor and to be tutored online.

If you do become a tutor, however, you will have to do some teaching of awake students too – the role involves explaining the learning material to students while they are awake, then repeating the information to the individual as they sleep, so they can reactivate memories and revise the information they have just learned.

The agency is hiring for tutors to teach a range of core subjects, including math and English.

The tutoring can take place whenever and however suits both parties, be that day or evening, in person, or remotely through online channels (although this is expected to cost half the price).

The reason the in-person sleep tutoring is so well-paid is that it’s likely to involve anti-social hours.

Alex Dyer, founder of Tutor House, said: “With the amount of studying students juggle these days, it’s hard to imagine how they find time to work on every subject. So, once we heard about these new findings, we thought it would be a great service to launch onsite.

“We will be trialing the service for the next six months and dependent on its popularity we hope to make it a permanent category on Tutor House.

“This is something that has come up in discussion with both tutors and students in the past on Tutor House and we’re hoping that by offering ‘sleep’ tuition as a new service, it will help more individuals learn in a time-sensitive and effective way. If you are interested please sign up, we are very excited to see how this can help!”