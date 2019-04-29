A company is offering free ‘royal photo shoots’ for babies born on the same day as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s

The Duchess of Sussex is due to give birth at the end of April.

In celebration of the new royal baby, an online photography marketplace, Perfocal.com, is offering free “royal photo shoots” for babies who are born on the same day as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s little one.

Additionally, moms who give birth within the same hour as Markle will be entitled to free birthday photography every year for their child until they turn 18.

While the world eagerly anticipates the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal baby, it would be easy to forget that there are hundreds of other moms ready to give birth at the exact same time.

Harry and Markle plan to give the world a first glimpse of their newborn at a glamorous photoshoot on the grounds of Windsor Castle, which will take place a few days after he or she is born.

Not everybody could be so lucky when showing off their child for the first time – but thanks to online photography marketplace Perfocal.com, some might come close.

The UK-based company is offering parents whose child is born on the same day as the royal baby a free “royal photo shoot” to replicate Harry and Markle’s own Windsor photo call.

Sounds like a pretty sweet deal – but there’s more. Moms who give birth within the same hour as Markle will be entitled to free birthday photography for their child up until they are 18.

All parents have to do to claim the free photo shoots is to upload a photo of their baby’s birth certificate online.

New moms and dads will have a month to upload the certificate to get booked in with a local photographer.

While Perfocal has ambitions to launch in the US, the service is currently only available to UK residents.

Tony Xu, founder of Perfocal.com, said: “Professional photography is already very popular for graduations, weddings, proms, birthdays and other milestones, but having a baby is one of the most valuable memories to photograph of them all.

“Newborn photoshoots are becoming an increasingly popular trend, and a staple in any family’s photo album.

“Many will be focused on the royal baby, but we’d like to celebrate every baby born on this special day. We’re delighted to offer the free photoshoot for expectant parents and hope that the service we provide makes them feel like royalty,” he added.