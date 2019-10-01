The 25 major US companies with the happiest employees

source Courtesy of Comparably

Job-listing site Comparably just released its annual ranking of the 25 happiest large companies to work for.

Tech giants like Microsoft, Google, and LinkedIn topped the list, and other Silicon Valley companies like Intuit and Salesforce made the ranking.

Retailers Costco and H-E-B ranked in the top 10 happiest companies.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While you can find ways to be happy in your job even at terrible companies, some places are just better to work for.

Job-listing site Comparably just released its annual ranking of the 25 large companies with the happiest employees. Comparably analyzed anonymous employee feedback on their website to measure fair pay, perks, benefits, and work environment.

Read more: The 15 best US states to be a public school teacher

While major tech companies – including Microsoft, Google, and LinkedIn – scored high on the list, the retail giant Costco earned the third spot for its worker satisfaction. H-E-B, the Southwestern supermarket chain, also ranked in the top 10 happiest companies.

Here are the 25 large companies with the happiest employees, plus worker quotes provided by Comparably from user posts on what makes their company fun to work for:

25. Salesforce (enterprise cloud computing)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “Inclusiveness and positivity. We come together in times of need to help those who need it, and we stand up for each other and protect each other’s rights and freedoms. This fosters a great innovative environment because we want each other to succeed.”

24. ADP (human resources)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Roseland, New Jersey

Employee quote: “We are a family at ADP and that encompasses all business units! It is truly a wonderful place to work!”

23. Phenom People (computer software)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Ambler, Pennsylvania

Employee quote: “It’s so positive and exciting, there is always a buzz. I’m never afraid to share a new idea or try something different, everyone is challenging and supportive in the best way!”

22. Stanley Black & Decker (consumer goods)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: New Britain, Connecticut

Employee quote: “Everyone genuinely cares for one another, and motivates each other to work towards a common goal.”

21. LogMeIn (computer software)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Boston, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “Positive upbeat people, people take an interest in knowing, connecting and supporting one another. High level of integrity, kindness, and helpfulness, a true team. We have amazing in office perks like healthy snacks, gym, yoga, kombucha on tap, healthy cafe, nice seating areas, and massage chairs.”

20. Sunrun (renewables)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “The team environment: we love the industry and know that what we do is making a bigger impact on the world.”

19. Intuit (computer software)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Mountain View, California

Employee quote: “We care about each other and our teams. We listen. We’re positive. We LOVE our customers.”

18. Northside Hospital (healthcare)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Atlanta, Georgia

Employee quote: “The family-like environment. It’s a priority to engage with anyone I see throughout the hallway, on the elevators or parking decks whether they are patients, families or colleagues. I love the beauty of being able to display who I am which is one who meets no stranger.”

17. Smile Brands (healthcare)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Irvine, California

Employee quote: “Our vision, Smiles for Everyone, means more than giving people pretty smiles. It means everyone the organization interacts with should feel as if they got a good deal. It’s about everyone feeling like a winner. And we have a lot of fun!”

16. Southwest Airlines (aviation)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Dallas, Texas

Employee quote: “Our Legendary SWA Culture is still alive and going strong for almost 50 years! I think the most positive aspect of SWA Culture is that it brings us all together as a Family. Our Leaders not only encourage Employees to participate in Culture activities, they participate as well! We are all equal!!”

15. Trimble (electronic manufacturing)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Sunnyvale, California

Employee quote: “Everyone is hands on and go above and beyond to help out. Even though we’re in a fast paced environment, they take the time to be friendly, encouraging and motivate you constantly.”

14. Google (internet)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Mountain View, California

Employee quote: “It’s overall atmosphere, it’s hard to describe, you just really love working here and as you’re leaving, you’re already looking forward to coming back.”

13. Qualtrics (computer software)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Provo, Utah

Employee quote: “The culture is one of doing your best, but people and managers are very aware that everyone has personal lives and families. While people are expected to drive hard, they aren’t expected to sacrifice personal or family time. The company even makes time in the workday for diversity discussion groups.”

12. Dynatrace (computer software)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Waltham, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “The culture at Dynatrace is dynamic! Everyone is approachable, friendly and helpful to one another. We know how to work hard, but have fun together too!”

11. Wells Fargo (financial services)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: San Francisco, California

Employee quote: “We are excepting of all cultures and we do what is best for our customers and employees. If there is a mistake made we try to get in front of it; see what went wrong, see how we can fix it, and make sure we put something in place so that that issue doesn’t arise again!”

10. T-Mobile (telecommunications)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Bellevue, Washington

Employee quote: “Everyone brings a different piece to the team and is like a big family. If one person wins, we all win. If someone needs help there is always more than 1 teammate there to help!”

9. Insight Global (staffing and recruiting)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Atlanta, Georgia

Employee quote: “It’s a culture of support and growth. The people around you want your success and want your happiness, and want to do what they can to help you achieve your goals. Having fun at work is encouraged, and those same people you have fun with will hold you accountable to get the job done.”

8. H-E-B (retail)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: San Antonio, Texas

Employee quote: “A heart for people. Everyone knows and values each one’s role. Each and every person counts. Diversity is in every thread of our culture.”

7. Workfront (computer software)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Lehi, Utah

Employee quote: “My team makes me the happiest at work. Having a safe place at work to do my best is very important to my success.”

6. UiPath (computer software)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: New York City, New York

Employee quote: “I feel like I make a change, I matter. I get to do things that excite me. I love the company and the values it stands for.”

5. Microsoft (computer software)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Redmond, Washington

Employee quote: “The facilities are amazing – it’s like being at a resort compared to an office in some buildings.”

4. HubSpot (internet)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Employee quote: “You are surrounded by remarkable colleagues who are incredibly smart, with different backgrounds, who are passionate about solving for the customer and love coming to work every day.”

3. Costco (retailer)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Issaquah, Washington

Employee quote: “I really believe in what our company does and feel great about being a representative of those values. The values I carry at work are the ones I value most in life.”

2. LinkedIn (internet)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: Sunnyvale, California

Employee quote: “What makes me happy the most about my work is the sense of purpose and knowing I’m making a difference in the world.”

1. Zoom Video Communications (internet technology & services)

source Courtesy of Comparably

Located: San Jose, California

Employee quote: “I love the innovative projects I work on and the ability to improve our customers’ experiences.”