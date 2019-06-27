From Costco to Google, these are the top 25 US companies with the best bosses

caption Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google. The tech giant ranked no. 3 on Comparably’s list. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Comparably, a website that rates companies across numerous categories, released its 2019 Best Leadership Teams list.

The ranking represents the best management teams, as rated by their employees, across several industries.

Of the 100 overall companies covered on this list, we’ve compiled the top 25 large firms that were recognized.

How would you rate your boss?

A Comparably survey asked employees to rate their leaders, starting from the C-Suite and working down to direct managers. Based on anonymous responses over a one-year period, Comparably created a list of the best leadership teams in companies across the United States.

Employees were asked how they viewed their higher-ups, and their responses are telling of how effective leadership can contribute to a stronger company culture.

Comparably, a website that monitors workplace culture and compensation and releases ratings, covered a wide range of industries with this list. The rankings were divided into 50 large companies (with more than 500 employees) and 50 small/mid-sized companies (below 500 employees) with the best leadership teams.

Here are the top 25 large firms with the best leadership, according to employees:

25. Stryker

caption Kevin A. Lobo, Chairman and CEO of Stryker source Stryker

Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan

What it does: A medical technology company.

What employees say: “They are experts in the industry and understand that we must innovate and change to meet customer and market demands.”

24. Shipt

Headquarters: Birmingham, Alabama

What it does: A membership-based online grocery marketplace.

What employees say: “Each member of the executive team truly cares about the company, the customers, and the employees. They regularly make themselves available to all, and do not separate themselves from the rest.”

23. LogMeIn

caption LogMeIn CEO Michael Simon source LogMeIn

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

What it does: A public software as a service (SaaS) company involved in communication and conferencing, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions.

What employees say: “No matter how fast the company has grown, the executive team is still very accessible to an individual contributor. Most executives know me by name and have advocated for my career growth.”

22. Costco

caption Walter Craig Jelinek, President and CEO of Costco source Clark Howard: Save More, Spend Less/Youtube

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

What it does: A chain of membership-only warehouse clubs.

What employees say: “Costco management always lets you know your importance. From pushing carts to sweeping floors, every single person contributes to an excellent experience for the member. Employees are rewarded for their hard work no matter their station in the company.”

21. Sport Clips

Headquarters: Georgetown, Texas

What it does: A sports-themed haircut service.

What employees say: “The best thing about our leadership team is they are always excited about educating us and furthering our career. They have a passion for our industry and it shows.”

20. U.S. Bank

caption Andrew Cecere, U.S. Bank President, Chairman, and CEO source U.S. Bank

Headquarters: Minneapolis, Minnesota

What it does: Meets business and personal banking needs.

What employees say: “We have a very driven, exceptionally qualified leadership team that leads by example.”

19. Northside Hospital

caption Robert Quattrocchi, Northside Hospital CEO source Northside Hospital/Facebook

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

What it does: A healthcare facility.

What employees say: “Our leadership team is comprised of a dynamic group of forward thinkers who will stop at nothing to propel our organization forward.”

18. Stanley Black & Decker

caption James M. Loree, President and CEO of Stanley Black & Decker source Stanley Black & Decker

Headquarters: New Britain, Connecticut

What it does: An industrial organization providing consumer goods.

What employees say: “What I appreciate most about the Stanley Black & Decker leadership team is their general openness to exploring innovative problem-solving approaches and doing so with transparency.”

17. Fanatics

caption Doug Mack, CEO and Board Director of Fanatics source Getty

Headquarters: Jacksonville, Florida

What it does: An online retailer of officially licensed sports merchandise.

What employees say: “The leadership team at Fanatics is 100% aligned on what matters most – culture. They do a great job of hiring for cultural fit first, and functional fit second.”

16. Intuit

caption Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi source Courtesy of Intuit

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

What it does: An accounting software provider that offers tax preparation and payroll services.

What employees say: “I like the transparency that our leadership team provides on the direction of the business and why decisions are made.”

15. Smartsheet

caption Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader source Smartsheet

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

What it does: A cloud-based platform for work execution.

What employees say: “Leadership is very supportive but also pushes me to grow. All members of the executive team deserve to be in the roles that they have.”

14. Sage

caption Steve Hare, CEO of Sage source Sage Group

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

What it does: A firm that automates accounting processes.

What employees say: “Leadership is accessible, open-minded and always willing to listen. They share direction and big-picture goals.”

13. Salesforce

caption Salesforce CEO Mark Benioff source YouTube/Salesforce

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

What it does: An enterprise cloud computing and customer relationship management solution firm.

What employees say: “So proud that our CEO Mark and the exec team are working hard to create a culture of giving back and equality for all, redefining corporate leadership and having so much impact on the well being of so many communities.”

12. Qualtrics

caption Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith at 2014 Web Summit. source Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Headquarters: Provo, Utah

What it does: A software-as-a-service company and provider of an experience management insights platform.

What employees say: “I like that they inspire confidence in not only their competence, but also their character and trustworthiness. Love the transparency!”

11. Globant

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

What it does: A technology services provider that leverages emerging technologies.

What employees say: “The leadership team provides ample opportunities to learn, grow and ideate at a grassroots level.”

10. Delta Air Lines

caption Delta CEO Ed Bastian at Code Conference 2019. source Asa Mathat for Vox Media

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

What it does: A global airline.

What employees say: “I think that the leadership team has shown great vision and created a unique approach that has led Delta to the top of the industry in both profitability and customer satisfaction.”

9. LinkedIn

caption Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn source Justin Sullivan / Getty

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

What it does: A professional networking site.

What employees say: “They are doers, they don’t just delegate but jump in and take on tasks themselves when it’s needed.”

8. T-Mobile

caption T-Mobile CEO John Legere source Comparably

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

What it does: A mobile telecommunications provider.

What employees say: “The leadership team at T-Mobile is the best of the best. They not only support and emphasize company goals and objectives, but also supports your personal goal and family matters, and that’s how you earn my two thumbs up, way up.”

7. Insight Global

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

What it does: An information technology (IT) staffing solutions provider.

What employees say: “The leadership team exemplifies Insight Global’s shared values. The team embodies the mentality that leadership is here to serve and that we take care of each other, above all else. I couldn’t ask for a better leadership team.”

6. Workfront

Headquarters: Lehi, Utah

What it does: A cloud-based enterprise work-management solution provider.

What employees say: “They are all qualified, intelligent, and passionate about the business. They give us frequent updates on the health and vision of the company, and they are always receptive to constructive feedback.”

5. UiPath

caption Daniel Dines, CEO of UiPath source UiPath

Headquarters: New York, New York

What it does: A provider of software automation and robotic process automation software.

What employees say: “The leadership team has built the fastest growing enterprise software company in history and has attracted the who’s who of VC firms.”

4. Microsoft

caption Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella source Reuters/Shannon Stapleton

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

What it does: A software products and services corporation.

What employees say: “Leadership is a very thoughtful group. They care about making decisions that will benefit everyone. Very trustworthy.”

3. Google

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

What it does: An internet-related services and products firm

What employees say: “They’re super humble, very caring, zero pride involved, truly lovely and inspiring people in the leadership roles.”

2. HubSpot

caption Brian Halligan, CEO of HubSpot source Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

What it does: An inbound marketing, sales, and CRM growth firm.

What employees say: “HubSpot’s leaders are truly remarkable. They care about your personal and professional growth and are passionate about solving for the customer.”

1. Dynatrace

caption John Van Siclen, Dynatrace CEO source Comparably

Headquarters: Waltham, Massachusetts

What it does: A software intelligence provider.

What employees say: “The leadership team is approachable and inclusive. They keep innovation and growth at the forefront of their agenda.”