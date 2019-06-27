From Starbucks to Facebook, these are the top 25 US companies for career growth

caption Amazon landed the 10th spot on Comparably’s ranking. source Courtesy of Amazon

Comparably, a website that rates companies across numerous categories, released its 2019 Best Professional Development list.

This list represents the highest-rated companies for professional development and career growth, as indicated by employees, across industries.

Of the 50 overall companies covered on this list, we’ve compiled the top 25 large firms that were recognized.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Are you challenged at work? Do you receive valuable feedback on how to improve? Do you have a mentor?

These were just some of the questions employees answered on a Comparably survey to determine which companies in the US offer the best professional development and career support. Based on nearly 10 million anonymous responses from employees over a one-year period, Comparably created a list of companies that ranked highest for professional development.

Comparably, a website that monitors workplace culture and compensation and releases ratings, covered a wide range of industries with this list. The rankings were divided into 25 large companies (with more than 500 employees) and 25 small/mid-sized companies (below 500 employees) with the best professional development.

You can find Comparably’s ranking of both large and small/mid-size companies with the best professional development online.

Here are the top 25 large firms from that list:

25. Blizzard Entertainment

caption Blizzard Entertainment employees source Blizzard Entertainment

Headquarters: Irvine, California

What it does: An entertainment software developer and publisher.

What employees say: “Fully committed to leveling up employees, always encouraging, always supportive.”

24. Golden Hippo

caption Golden Hippo Media employees source Golden Hippo Media

Headquarters: Woodland Hills, California

What it does: A direct-response marketing company.

What employees say: “The environment encourages cooperation and personal development. I’ve improved in my craft more in the months I’ve been here than in double the time before working here.”

23. Nevro

caption Nevro employees source Nevro

Headquarters: Redwood City, California

What it does: A pain-relief solutions provider.

What employees say: “Leadership is invested in developing talent within the company and promoting growth.”

22. GoDaddy

caption Scott Wagner, CEO of GoDaddy source Comparably

Headquarters: Scottsdale, Arizona

What it does: A web hosting and domain registration services provider.

What employees say: “If you are an avid learner, you will always find opportunities to learn and gets your hands on some of the newest technologies in the industry.”

21. Starbucks

caption Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson source Joshua Trujillo, Starbucks

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

What it does: A coffee retailer.

What employees say: “Everyone works well together. I always come in to work waiting to interact with my coworkers. I have learned so much from working here.”

20. SmileDirectClub

Headquarters: Nashville, Tennessee

What it does: A cosmetics firm focused on invisible aligners.

What employees say: “They are a diverse group of people who challenge me daily. It helps me to grow and become a more effective leader.”

19. Overstock.com

caption Overstock.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Patrick Byrne source Courtesy Overstock.com/via REUTERS

Headquarters: Midvale, Utah

What it does: An online retailer.

What employees say: “Innovative, proactive, and driven. We are always looking for ways to improve and to cheer each other on. We have a very cohesive team that builds each person up and encourages each to improve on their own personal development.”

18. Aflac

caption Dan Amos, Chairman and CEO of Aflac source USA Today

Headquarters: Columbus, Georgia

What it does: An insurance company.

What employees say: “I was provided the opportunity to train in an area of skill for which I had no background. I have been raised from the bottom up and given chances to learn and grow and show my stuff. Today, I have a career and expertise in a field because my employer invested in me.”

17. TaskUs

caption TaskUs employees source Comparably

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

What it does: An outsourcing/offshoring company.

What employees say: “The professional learning perk pays for employees to take classes, get certified, or attend conferences.”

16. Cherwell Software

caption Sam Gilliland, CEO of Cherwell Software source Cherwell

Headquarters: Colorado Springs, Colorado

What it does: A computer software company focused on automating workflows.

What employees say: “The company provides many opportunities for self-improvement, even in areas not directly related to my everyday job.”

15. Stryker

caption Kevin A. Lobo, Chairman and CEO of Stryker source Stryker

Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan

What it does: A medical technology company.

What employees say: “There is massive opportunity for career growth. I have the ability to stay within Marketing, move to Sales, or move to other parts of the business I’m interested in.”

14. Northside Hospital

caption Bob Quattrocchi, Northside Hospital CEO source Northside Hospital/Facebook

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

What it does: A healthcare facility.

What employees say: “I am encouraged to be curious and have been given a lot of tools to expand my knowledge and skills to do my job more effectively.”

13. Wayfair

caption A meeting takes place on Wayfair furniture at the Boston headquarters of Wayfair in 2018 source Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

What it does: An online home retailer.

What employees say: “The company focuses on individual employees strengths and fosters growth. They allow you to move internally so that you can find a role that you excel at and that you have a passion for.”

12. Workfront

caption Workfront employees source Comparably

Headquarters: Lehi, Utah

What it does: A cloud-based enterprise work management solution provider.

What employees say: “One of my favorite qualities about Workfront’s leadership team as a whole is their investment in their team. On top of the many responsibilities they have, they never let the development of their team slip to the bottom of their priority list which is so valuable to employees.”

11. Facebook

caption Facebook employees with co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg source Facebook

Headquarters: Menlo Park, California

What it does: An online social networking service.

What employees say: “I’m working with a great, intelligent group of people on projects that make me feel I am optimizing my skill-set while learning a little every day.”

10. Amazon

caption Amazon employees source Getty/Mark Makela

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

What it does: An international e-commerce website.

What employees say: “They assist us in learning things from different sources and also from various practical scenarios.”

9. T-Mobile

caption T-Mobile CEO John Legere source Comparably

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

What it does: A mobile telecommunications provider.

What employees say: “Everyone seems motivated and happy. Most working-class jobs you get people that act like they’ve given up on life. Not at T-Mobile; everyone seems driven to push themselves to the next level.”

8. LogMeIn

caption LogMeIn employees source Glassdoor

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

What it does: A public software as a service (SaaS) company involved in communication and conferencing, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions.

What employees say: “From fostering an energetic atmosphere, to providing professionally challenging opportunities, I feel that LogMeIn is committed to building a great culture that ensures employees are thriving, both at work and at home.”

7. Smartsheet

caption Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader source Smartsheet

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

What it does: A cloud-based platform for work execution.

What employees say: “Really happy with my decision to work here. It has been a really positive experience and the growth in the company has offered lots of opportunity for growth and challenge.”

6. UiPath

caption Daniel Dines, CEO of UiPath source UiPath

Headquarters: New York, New York

What it does: A provider of software automation and robotic process automation software.

What employees say: “The company welcomes us to be our authentic selves, push our boundaries, take risks and grow.”

5. Stanley Black & Decker

caption James Loree, Stanley Black & Decker CEO source Stanley Black & Decker

Headquarters: New Britain, Connecticut

What it does: An industrial organization providing consumer goods.

What employees say: “Inclusive culture which allows anyone to pursue opportunities that they are interested in. Lots of external opportunities to give back to communities and non-profits.”

4. Sage

caption Steve Hare, Sage CEO source Sage Group

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

What it does: A firm that automates accounting processes.

What employees say: “The camaraderie of my team is unmatched by any other team I’ve ever been a part of. Everyone really cares for each other and truly wants to see one another succeed and grow.”

3. Intuit

caption Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi source Courtesy of Intuit

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

What it does: An accounting software provider that offers tax preparation and payroll services.

What employees say: “A feeling of togetherness and caring for each other. Managers want employees to have work-life balance in order to achieve both professional and personal goals.”

2. HubSpot

caption HubSpot employees source Comparably

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

What it does: An inbound marketing, sales, and CRM growth firm.

What employees say: “It seems like someone in my office is always hitting a new milestone, winning a big project or getting a promotion. That is exciting, motivating and pushes me to bring the best version of myself to work each and everyday!”

1. Insight Global

caption Insight Global employees source Insight Global

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

What it does: An information technology (IT) staffing solutions provider.

What employees say: “It’s a culture of support and growth. The people around you want your success and want your happiness, and want to do what they can to help you achieve your goals.”