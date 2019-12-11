These were the 15 best CEOs of 2019

caption Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn CEO, is one of the country’s top executives. source Stephen Lam/Getty Images

Career site Comparably released its annual ranking of the best US chief executive officers in 2019. The ranking reviewed self-reported employee data.

Many of the CEOs on the list head tech companies on the West coast and in Silicon Valley. These executives include Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn and Satya Nadella of Microsoft.

There is only one female CEO in the top 15.

Employees love tech CEOs.

Comparably released its annual ranking of the best CEOs of major US companies. The career site used data from 10 million user ratings submitted over the course of a year. Users anonymously rated their CEO using a numerical score.

Tech CEOs, like Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Jeff Weiner of LinkedIn, came out on top. Nine of the top 15 CEOs lead companies on the West Coast.

White men made up the overwhelming majority of the top 15. The sole woman was Lynn Jurich, CEO of the solar electricity provider Sunrun, who took the 10th spot. Two Asian-American men – Nadella and Sundar Pichai of Google – made the top 15, and no black or Latino men appeared at all.

Here are the top 15 best US chief executive officers. The full list can be found on Comparably’s website.

15. Craig Menear, CEO of The Home Depot

caption Craig Menear became CEO of Home Depot in 2014. source Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Starting year: 2014

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Company description: The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer, supplying tools, construction products, and services.

14. Ryan Smith, CEO and cofounder of Qualtrics

caption Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith at the 2014 Web Summit. source Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Starting year: 2002

Headquarters: Provo, Utah

Company description: Qualtrics Experience Management is a software platform that helps brands assess the quality of their four core experiences – customers, employees, products, and brands.

13. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google

caption Sundar Pichai is now CEO of both Google and its parent company Alphabet. source REUTERS/Brandon Wade/File Photo

Starting year: 2015

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Company description: Google is a multinational technology company that provides Internet-related services and products.

12. Mark Mader, CEO and president of Smartsheet

caption Smartsheet CEO Mark Mader. source Smartsheet

Starting year: 2006

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Company description: Smartsheet is a work management and document sharing platform.

11. Sasan Goodarzi, CEO of Intuit

caption Sasan Goodarzi became the CEO of Intuit in 2019. source Intuit

Starting year: 2019

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Company description: Intuit offers financial management solutions for small and medium sized businesses, financial institutions, consumers, and accounting professionals.

10. Lynn Jurich, CEO and cofounder of Sunrun

caption Lynn Jurich is the CEO and cofounder of Sunrun. source Getty

Starting year: 2007

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Company description: Sunrun is a provider of residential solar electricity.

9. Bert Bean, CEO and president of Insight Global

caption Bert Bean is the CEO and president of Insight Global. source Courtesy of Comparably

Starting year: 2018

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Company description: Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, government, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients.

8. Kevin Lobo, CEO and chairman of Stryker

caption Kevin Lobo is CEO and chairman of Stryker. source Stryker/YouTube

Starting year: 2012

Headquarters: Kalamazoo, Michigan

Company description: Stryker offers products for orthopedics, medical, surgical, neurotechnology, and spine.

7. Charles Butt, CEO and chairman of H-E-B

caption Charles Butt is the CEO and chairman of H-E-B. source H E B / Facebook

Starting year: 1971

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Company description: H-E-B operates more than 358 stores, including superstores, supermarkets and gourmet markets.

6. Jeff Weiner, CEO of LinkedIn

Starting year: 2008

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Company description: LinkedIn, a professional networking site, allows its members to create business connections, search for jobs, and find potential clients.

5. John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile

caption T-Mobile US CEO John Legere speaks at a screening of the HBO documentary “Love Child,” which he produced. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Starting year: 2012

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Company description: T-Mobile is a 4G LTE network provider.

4. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft

caption Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft. source Kim Kulish/Corbis via Getty Images

Starting year: 2014

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Company description: Microsoft is a multinational technology company. It develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services.

3. W. Craig Jelinek, CEO of Costco

Starting year: 2012

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

Company description: Costco Wholesale is a multibillion dollar global retailer with warehouse club operations in 11 countries.

2. Brian Halligan, CEO and cofounder of HubSpot

caption Brian Halligan is the CEO and cofounder of HubSpot. source Brad Barket / Stringer / Getty Images

Starting year: 2006

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Company description: HubSpot offers a variety of software for professionals in the sales, marketing, and service industries.

1. Eric Yuan, CEO of Zoom Video Communications

caption Zoom CEO and cofounder Eric Yuan. source Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Starting year: 2011

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Company description: Zoom Video Communications provides remote conferencing services using cloud computing.