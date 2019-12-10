The 25 major companies with the most satisfied employees of 2019

caption Employees at California-based software company Confluent. source Courtesy of Comparably

Compensation monitoring site Comparably released their ranking of the best places to work if you’re looking for positive company culture.

Comparably asked employees at each company a series of 50 questions related to company culture, such as whether they were excited about going to work or whether they had good work-life balance.

Silicon Valley giants like Google and Microsoft took some top spots, as did HR giant ADP.

While some buzzy startups made headlines for forcing workers into long shifts without much positive feedback, other firms have mastered the art of keeping employees happy.

Many northern California and Silicon Valley firms took the top spots as having positive company cultures. These firms, like Google and Microsoft, offer full-time workers high salaries and in-office perks.

Some retail firms, like grocery chain H-E-B and wholesale shop Costco, also made the top 25 for company culture, as did HR giant ADP.

Here are the 25 best companies for company culture (you can review the full list here):

25. Northside Hospital

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Hospital and healthcare

Description: The Northside Hospital healthcare system is a not-for-profit healthcare provider with more than 150 locations across Georgia, including three acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Cherokee County, and Forsyth County

24. TaskUs

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Industry: Outsourcing/offshoring

Description: TaskUs provides next generation customer experience that powers the world’s most disruptive companies through the partnership of people and innovative technology.

23. Vector Marketing

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Olean, New York

Industry: Consumer goods

Description: Vector Marketing Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of CUTCO Corp., which has manufactured CUTCO Cutlery in Olean since 1949.

22. BambooHR

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Lindon, Utah

Industry: Human resources software

Description: BambooHR offers an online HR software platform for small and medium-sized businesses.

21. Trimble

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Electrical and electronic manufacturing

Description: Trimble’s core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability.

20. Confluent

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Industry: Computer Software

Description: Confluent offers a streaming platform that enables companies to easily access data as real-time streams.

19. Sage

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Computer software

Description: Sage is an American provider of Financial management and services. The company was founded in 1999 and it was acquired by The Sage Group PLC for $850 million in 2017.

18. LogMeIn

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Industry: Computer software

Description: LogMeIn is a provider of software as a service and cloud-based remote connectivity services for collaboration, IT management and customer engagement, founded in 2003.

17. H-E-B

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas

Industry: Retail

Description: Founded in 1905, H-E-B operates more than 358 stores in a number of formats, including superstores, supermarkets, and gourmet markets.

16. Southwest Airlines

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Industry: Airlines/aviation

Description: Southwest Airlines Co. is a major American airline.

15. Sunrun

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Renewables and environment

Description: Sunrun is a United States-based provider of residential solar electricity

14. Workfront

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Lehi, Utah

Industry: Computer software

Description: Workfront is the a work management application that connects enterprise work, collaboration, and digital content into an operational system of record (OSR).

13. KeepTrucking

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Transportation software

Description: KeepTrucking connects trucks with a fleet management platform.

12. LinkedIn

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California

Industry: Internet

Description: LinkedIn is an American business and employment-oriented service that operates via websites and mobile apps. It is mainly used for professional networking, including employers posting jobs and job seekers posting their CVs

11. GitLab

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Industry: Information technology and services

Description: GitLab is an open-source code collaboration platform that enables developers to create, review, and deploy code bases.

10. T-Mobile

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington

Industry: Telecommunications

Description: T-Mobile is a mobile telephone operator with 101 million subscribers.

9. Qualtrics

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Provo, Utah

Industry: Experience management

Description: Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) is a software platform that helps brands continually assess the quality of their four core experiences – customers, employees, products, and brands

8. Costco

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington

Industry: Retail

Description: Costco Wholesale is a multibillion dollar global retailer with warehouse club operations in 11 countries

7. Smile Brands

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Irvine, California

Industry: Hospital and healthcare

Description: Smile Brands is one of the largest dental service organizations in the United States.

6. Insight Global

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia

Industry: Staffing and recruiting

Description: Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, government, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients.

5. HubSpot

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Industry: Marketing Software

Description: HubSpot is a leading growth platform with thousands of customers around the world.

4. Google

caption Google’s Mountain View headquarters. source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Mountain View, California

Industry: Internet and cloud Computing

Description: Google is an American multinational technology company that specializes in internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.

3. ADP

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Roseland, New Jersey

Industry: Human resources

Description: Automatic Data Processing, Inc., commonly known as ADP, is an American provider of human resources management software and services.

2. Zoom Video Communications

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: San Jose, California

Industry: Information technology and services

Description: Zoom Video Communications provides remote conferencing services using cloud computing. Zoom offers communications software that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration.

1. Microsoft

source Courtesy of Comparably

Headquarters: Redmond, Washington

Industry: Computer Software

Description: Microsoft Corporation develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services