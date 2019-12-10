The 25 major companies with the most satisfied employees of 2019

- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
- Compensation monitoring site Comparably released their ranking of the best places to work if you’re looking for positive company culture.
- Comparably asked employees at each company a series of 50 questions related to company culture, such as whether they were excited about going to work or whether they had good work-life balance.
- Silicon Valley giants like Google and Microsoft took some top spots, as did HR giant ADP.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
While some buzzy startups made headlines for forcing workers into long shifts without much positive feedback, other firms have mastered the art of keeping employees happy.
Comparably, the compensation monitoring site, released their list of the major firms that have the most positive company cultures. Comparably asked employees at each company a series of 50 questions related to company culture, such as whether they were excited about going to work or whether they had good work-life balance.
Many northern California and Silicon Valley firms took the top spots as having positive company cultures. These firms, like Google and Microsoft, offer full-time workers high salaries and in-office perks.
Some retail firms, like grocery chain H-E-B and wholesale shop Costco, also made the top 25 for company culture, as did HR giant ADP.
Here are the 25 best companies for company culture (you can review the full list here):
25. Northside Hospital
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry: Hospital and healthcare
Description: The Northside Hospital healthcare system is a not-for-profit healthcare provider with more than 150 locations across Georgia, including three acute-care hospitals in Atlanta, Cherokee County, and Forsyth County
24. TaskUs
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Santa Monica, California
Industry: Outsourcing/offshoring
Description: TaskUs provides next generation customer experience that powers the world’s most disruptive companies through the partnership of people and innovative technology.
23. Vector Marketing
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Olean, New York
Industry: Consumer goods
Description: Vector Marketing Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of CUTCO Corp., which has manufactured CUTCO Cutlery in Olean since 1949.
22. BambooHR
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Lindon, Utah
Industry: Human resources software
Description: BambooHR offers an online HR software platform for small and medium-sized businesses.
21. Trimble
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California
Industry: Electrical and electronic manufacturing
Description: Trimble’s core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics enable customers to improve productivity, quality, safety and sustainability.
20. Confluent
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Industry: Computer Software
Description: Confluent offers a streaming platform that enables companies to easily access data as real-time streams.
19. Sage
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry: Computer software
Description: Sage is an American provider of Financial management and services. The company was founded in 1999 and it was acquired by The Sage Group PLC for $850 million in 2017.
18. LogMeIn
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Industry: Computer software
Description: LogMeIn is a provider of software as a service and cloud-based remote connectivity services for collaboration, IT management and customer engagement, founded in 2003.
17. H-E-B
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: San Antonio, Texas
Industry: Retail
Description: Founded in 1905, H-E-B operates more than 358 stores in a number of formats, including superstores, supermarkets, and gourmet markets.
16. Southwest Airlines
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Industry: Airlines/aviation
Description: Southwest Airlines Co. is a major American airline.
15. Sunrun
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry: Renewables and environment
Description: Sunrun is a United States-based provider of residential solar electricity
14. Workfront
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Lehi, Utah
Industry: Computer software
Description: Workfront is the a work management application that connects enterprise work, collaboration, and digital content into an operational system of record (OSR).
13. KeepTrucking
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry: Transportation software
Description: KeepTrucking connects trucks with a fleet management platform.
12. LinkedIn
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Sunnyvale, California
Industry: Internet
Description: LinkedIn is an American business and employment-oriented service that operates via websites and mobile apps. It is mainly used for professional networking, including employers posting jobs and job seekers posting their CVs
11. GitLab
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Industry: Information technology and services
Description: GitLab is an open-source code collaboration platform that enables developers to create, review, and deploy code bases.
10. T-Mobile
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington
Industry: Telecommunications
Description: T-Mobile is a mobile telephone operator with 101 million subscribers.
9. Qualtrics
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Provo, Utah
Industry: Experience management
Description: Qualtrics Experience Management (XM) is a software platform that helps brands continually assess the quality of their four core experiences – customers, employees, products, and brands
8. Costco
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Issaquah, Washington
Industry: Retail
Description: Costco Wholesale is a multibillion dollar global retailer with warehouse club operations in 11 countries
7. Smile Brands
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Irvine, California
Industry: Hospital and healthcare
Description: Smile Brands is one of the largest dental service organizations in the United States.
6. Insight Global
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Atlanta, Georgia
Industry: Staffing and recruiting
Description: Insight Global is a national staffing and services company that specializes in sourcing information technology, government, accounting, finance, and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients.
5. HubSpot
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Industry: Marketing Software
Description: HubSpot is a leading growth platform with thousands of customers around the world.
4. Google
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Mountain View, California
Industry: Internet and cloud Computing
Description: Google is an American multinational technology company that specializes in internet-related services and products, which include online advertising technologies, search engine, cloud computing, software, and hardware.
3. ADP
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Roseland, New Jersey
Industry: Human resources
Description: Automatic Data Processing, Inc., commonly known as ADP, is an American provider of human resources management software and services.
2. Zoom Video Communications
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: San Jose, California
Industry: Information technology and services
Description: Zoom Video Communications provides remote conferencing services using cloud computing. Zoom offers communications software that combines video conferencing, online meetings, chat, and mobile collaboration.
1. Microsoft
- source
- Courtesy of Comparably
Headquarters: Redmond, Washington
Industry: Computer Software
Description: Microsoft Corporation develops, manufactures, licenses, supports, and sells computer software, consumer electronics, personal computers, and related services