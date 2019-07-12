The best competing Prime Day sales of 2019 from major retailers like Walmart, Target, and eBay — some are promising better discounts

caption Walmart has teamed up with Google to offer discounts on its smart home devices from July 8-16. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

The pressure of four years of Prime Day has created what is essentially a new Black Friday in July, with major retailers racing to announce their own competing sales.

Below, you’ll find the top competing Amazon Prime Day sales – some of which are already live.

After four years running, Amazon’s retail holiday Prime Day is spurring what is essentially another Black Friday in the middle of summer.

The pressure of 100+ million US shoppers with access to Prime Day benefits potentially spending their money at a single online marketplace, on one particular day in July, has forced the hand of other retail competitors to run their own competing sales.

Prime Day will officially begin on July 15 at 12 a.m. PT and will continue through July 16, ending at 11:59 p.m. PT. At the same time, Target, Walmart, eBay and more will be running competing Prime Day sales, some of which start earlier and last longer than Prime Day’s 48-hour period. Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale, while not a new or direct response, will also be running with early access from July 12 through July 18, and will open to the public starting July 19.

For the in-demand consumer, this means more options – both in the diversity of items offered on sale and the opportunity to find the lowest price (or the best additional perks) across multiple convenient retailers. To put it in colloquial terms, they’re the contestants, and you, the consumer, are The Bachelor.

To make the most of Prime Day, we recommend planning ahead. The deluge of deals – some with the additional pressure of sellouts or expiring limited-time offers – can catch the average person unawares. And since the event includes hundreds of thousands of discounts on Amazon alone, remember that not every deal is a good deal. Make a wish list of what you need and the products you’d like to consider, what’s been on sale in previous years and what’s pretty much guaranteed to be discounted again this year, and bookmark this page where we track the best Prime Day deals live throughout the entire event, so you can skim our hours of work and move on with your day.

Below, you’ll find a list of competing Prime Day 2019 sales. As more retailers enter the race, we’ll add them.

Target

Target sale details

Target Deal Days is happening July 15 and 16. During the event, you can find hundreds of thousands of deals on best-selling national and Target-exclusive brands.

Unlike Prime Day, you don’t need to have a Target membership (like Amazon Prime) to participate. Though, as always, if you have a Target REDcard, you can save an extra 5% on your purchase.

To compete with free two-day shipping, Target is offering a slew of convenient and affordable shipping options. You can:

Order online and have your items shopped for, and delivered right to your doorstep in hours, with Shipt.

Select Order Pickup at checkout and have your purchases ready for you at your local Target within an hour.

Use the Target app to place your order and select Drive Up at checkout. Target team members will deliver the order right to your car in minutes.

Get free two-day shipping on most items when you use your Target REDcard or when you spend $35 or more.

What will be on sale

No deals are live yet, but we’re hoping to see savings on products that are popular on Prime Day, like the Instant Pot and Eufy Robovac. Additionally, we think Target will be slashing prices on some of its most popular exclusive brands and collections, like home decor and accessories from Hearth & Hand, cookware and dinnerware from Cravings by Chrissy Teigen, and grocery essentials from Simply Balanced.

eBay

eBay sale details

EBay announced a three-week-long deals event beginning July 1, as well as a cheeky “Crash Sale” event that coincides with Prime Day. The “Crash Sale” is eBay’s direct attempt at trolling Amazon for its outage during last year’s high-traffic Prime Day event.

The Summer Brand Outlet

Find daily discounts of up to 70% off major brands with free shipping. Right now through July 22, shop brands like Samsung, Bose, Tiffany & Co., and Michael Kors at a discount.

The “Crash Sale”

EBay is offering over 50% off on top brands like KitchenAid and Apple starting July 15 and promises “a fresh batch of too-good-to-be-true deals that will drop if Amazon crashes.”

What will be on sale

The Summer Brand Outlet will have deals like 40% off Bose, an extra 20% off Dyson, up to 30% off Samsung, up to 60% off Adidas, and up to 30% off Tiffany & Co. We rounded up 12 standout deals from the mix here.

The Crash Sale starting July 15 will offer savings on top brands including LG, Apple, Samsung, KitchenAid, Garmin, and more at over 50% off – with even better deals dropping if Amazon’s site glitches again.

Walmart

Walmart sale details

Walmart‘s sale will include thousands of special buys and rollbacks online, starting July 14 (one day before Prime Day) and running through July 17 (one day after Prime Day). It’s also hosting Google Week from July 8 through July 16, where Walmart teamed up with Google to offer discounts on products like the Nest smart home devices.

To compete with Amazon’s convenient shipping, Walmart also offers free next-day delivery on eligible items for orders of $35 or more.

What will be on sale

Walmart promises savings on electronics, video games, home goods, fashion, and toys. We expect heavy discounts on popular Prime Day products like the Instant Pot as well as Google products like the Google Home Mini (now $25, originally $49), Google Home (now $69, originally $129), and Nest security products, and discounts on the retailer’s wide and already affordable TV selection, like the Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (now $597.99, originally $799.99).

Nordstrom

Nordstrom sale details

Nordstrom card members can shop the giant Anniversary Sale from July 12 through July 18. From July 19 through August 4, the remaining deals will be available to the public. If you’re a card member, you can use your Personal Double Points Day(s) when you shop the sale to earn double the points on purchases. If not, make sure to join the free rewards program called The Nordy Club to get rewarded for your shopping.

Book a free appointment with a Nordstrom Personal Stylist to get expert advice on what to get from the sale.

What will be on sale

Everything is up for grabs – expect major discounts on beauty, home, and clothes and accessories for men, women, and kids.

Nordstrom will also be giving out beauty exclusives, samples, and gifts with purchase from July 19 through August 4.

Macy’s

Macy’s sale details

Macy’s is having a “Black Friday in July” special sale, ending July 14. Take up to an extra 25% off on select departments when you use the promo code “JULY” at checkout.

It’s also offering free shipping on orders over $49 and free store pickup in the contiguous US.

What will be on sale

Save up to 80% sitewide: women’s, men’s, shoes, home, kitchen, beauty, handbags, and kids’ items will all be on sale – including items you may find on Amazon, like the Instant Pot DUO60 (now $59.99, originally $124.99) and KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (now $229.99, originally $474.99).

Old Navy

Old Navy’s sale details

The entire Old Navy site will be 50% off on July 15, and the sale is only going to be online.

What will be on sale

Everything, from men’s and women’s fashion to kids’ items. Peruse the site to get started on your wish list.

Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware’s sale details

Ace Hardware is hosting its first-ever Ace Rewards Day on July 15, which the company isn’t positioning as competition to Prime Day, despite the coincidental timing.

July 15

Ace Rewards Members will get free delivery, with no minimum order threshold to meet.

Order by noon, get free same-day delivery.

Order by 6 p.m., get free next-day delivery

Other orders get free standard delivery.

July 16

Get 15% off your online purchase.

What will be on sale

Details on any exclusions haven’t been announced, so everything on the site (grills, tools, home and decor, paint and supplies, etc.) are all fair game.