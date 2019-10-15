Competition regulator gives BreadTalk’s S$80 million Food Junction deal the green light

Combined market share of the BreadTalk and Food Junction post-merger will remain below 20 per cent, CCCS said. BreadTalk/Shin Min Daily News

Singapore’s BreadTalk group has been allowed to go ahead with its proposed acquisition of food court operator Food Junction Management (FJM).

In September, the bakery chain owner said it was looking to buy FJM’s Singapore and Malaysia businesses, subject to shareholders’ approval.

BreadTalk said then that was looking to buy all of FJM’s 1.489 million shares, which it would pay for in cash.

Reports at the time valued the proposed purchase at S$80 million.

Food Junction currently runs 12 food courts in Singapore – including Jewel Changi Airport’s Five Spice Food Court – and three in Malaysia.

On Tuesday (Oct 15), the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said that it had cleared the proposal by Topwin Investment Holding, a subsidiary of BreadTalk, which also owns brands such as Toast Box, Bread Society, The Icing Room and Food Republic.

“After consulting stakeholders and evaluating all relevant information, CCCS concluded that the Proposed Transaction, if carried into effect, will not lead to a substantial lessening of competition within the relevant markets in Singapore,” the authority said in a statement.

CCCS said it reached the conclusion after public consultation and feedback from key stakeholders including landlords, competitors, food vendors and individual consumers. “Most stakeholders indicated that they have no concerns with the proposed transaction, with a few raising concerns,” it said.

Relevant markets considered by CCCS include the selling of hot meals to individual consumers in food court premises, using catchment areas of 500 metres radius; and the rental of stalls in food court premises to food vendors within Singapore.

CCCS found that the both companies “only directly sell hot meals in a very limited number of stalls located within the food court premises they operate”. They will also continue to compete with many stalls operated by third-party food vendors within their own premises as well as within other food court premises in the catchment areas after.

Regarding concerns that the acquisition would reduce food quality, variety and push up price points, CCCS said its findings showed that shopping mall operators do help to ensure standards were kept acceptable.

“CCCS found that besides the presence of many competing third-party food vendors, shopping mall operators place significant emphasis on food court operators’ ability to differentiate their food court concepts, food mix and price points, particularly if there is more than one food court premises in the mall.

“Shopping mall operators also retain sufficient control over the prices, quality and choices of food available to individual consumers in their food court premises as they seek to attract more customer footfall to their malls. These concerns are therefore unlikely to materialise,” it said.

Combined market share of the companies post-merger will also remain below 20 per cent, which is “considerably lower than the larger food court operators such as NTUC Kopitiam and Koufu”, the authority said.

“The merged entity may instead be able to better compete with the other larger food court operators post-merger,” it added.

Collusion between food court operators is also unlikely, as there are many competing operators with different cost structures and a low degree of transparency on rental fees which makes it difficult for food court operators to monitor one another’s costs. Barriers to entry and expansion are also low, it said.

