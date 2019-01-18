53 compliments that have nothing to do with appearance

caption Complimenting your loved ones is a great way to boost their confidence. source The Sydney Morning Herald/ Getty

Oftentimes, people offer compliments based on someone’s physical appearance, but it’s important to highlight other characteristics that you can’t see.

Compliment your friends on their achievements, their intelligence, and their passions.

Highlight your co-workers’ worth ethics.

While a compliment typically has good intentions, you never know how it will be received. Sometimes people find some compliments offensive, while others find them to be confidence boosters.

Either way, compliments are often about people’s physical features and completely ignore people’s inner selves that might also need pick-me-ups.

Here are some compliments you can give to the people in your life to help them feel special.

When speaking to co-workers, compliment them on their work ethic.

“You work harder than anyone I’ve met.”

“You are an invaluable member of this team.”

“You are a detail-oriented worker.”

“You always go above and beyond.”

“Your creativity is an asset at this company.”

“You know how to work fast without sacrificing quality.”

Compliment your friends on their personality.

“You always make me laugh. You’re so funny.”

“Your intelligence always challenges me. “

“You’re a great listener when I need to vent.”

“You always have something interesting to talk about.”

“Your positive attitude is great to be around.”

“Your joy brings me happiness.”

“You’re always there for me when I need you.”

“You are someone I can always depend on.”

You can also comment on their passions.

“You’re a passionate person.”

“Your passion for ___ really inspires me.”

“You do ___ so effortlessly.”

“The confidence you have in your abilities motivates me.”

“It’s great that you donate your time to something you’re passionate about.”

“It’s great to see you doing what you love.”

“Your interests are so unique and interesting.”

Make sure you also acknowledge their accomplishments.

“You worked really hard to achieve this.”

“Your hard work has paid off.”

“You can achieve anything you set your mind to.”

“I admire your ambition.”

“I hope to be where you are in a few years.”

“You’re an expert in what you do.”

“You’re a leader.”

“Your persistence is powerful.”

In new friendships, focus on how great they make you feel when you’re around them.

“I’m glad we met.”

“I enjoy spending time with you.”

“You’re so easy to talk to.”

“I feel great when I’m around you.”

“You’re such an interesting person. I’d love to learn more.”

In romantic relationships, compliment them on their emotional strength.

“You’re always so open and honest.”

“Your kindness drew me to you.”

“You know exactly who you are.”

“You make our relationship feel like a team effort.”

“You always make me feel comfortable.”

“Your love brings me joy.”

“You inspire me to be a better person.”

Compliment your children so that they feel inspired and confident.

“I’m so proud of the person you’ve become.”

“Every time I see you, I’m thankful to be a dad/mom.”

“Thank you for being a source of pride and joy in my life.”

“You’re braver than I ever was.”

“You’re never afraid to take a chance.”

When complimenting parents, show how appreciative you are of them.

“Thank you for everything you did while I was growing up.”

“You always know the right thing to say even when everything is going wrong.”

“You shaped me into the person I am today.”

“I’m a better person because of you.”

“You’ve always been my hero.”

“You’re a great role model.”

“You always set the right example, giving me something to aspire to.”

