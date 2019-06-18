10 condiments you need to use, according to chefs

caption To help up your culinary game, we asked expert chefs to share some of their all-time favorite condiments they absolutely swear by. source Elena Shashkina/Shutterstock

To help up your culinary game without any hesitation, we asked expert chefs to share some of their all-time favorite condiments they absolutely swear by.

“Burnt & Salty Korean Mustard literally makes everything better,” said chef Anthony DiBernardo.

Adding fresh herbs is a simple but effective way to spruce up a meal.

There’s no denying that some handy condiments can practically up the flavor of any dish, as special spices, sauces, and even salts can provide your dishes with a sweet, smoky, or savory taste that’s definitely worth indulging in.

And while ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise may come to mind when you think about basic condiments to use in the kitchen, it’s worth mentioning that there are other exotic condiments worth exploring, as chefs suggest that spices like kanzuri, chili oils, and pickled onions can easily give your meals that boost of undeniable yumminess they deserve.

From yuzo to curtido, below are 11 different condiments suggestions they say are totally worth checking out.

Use Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise.

“I’m such a snob (chefs are very particular) when it comes to mayo,” said chef Heather Terhune, executive chef of Tre Rivali and The Outsider rooftop in Milwaukee. “Hellmann’s Real Mayonnaise is one of my favorite condiments because it’s the best out there,” she said.

Invest in Burnt & Salt Korean Mustard.

“Burnt & Salty Korean Mustard literally makes everything better,” said chef Anthony DiBernardo, owner and pitmaster of Swig & Swine in Charleston, South Carolina. “I put it on fried chicken, wings, steaks, and on pulled pork sandwiches, as it adds a bold savory flavor I can’t get enough of.”

Give Kanzuri a try.

“I like to have a little spice in my food whether it’s at work or at home,” said chef Brian Szostak, executive chef of the Bridgehampton Inn Restaurant in New York. “Kanzuri has been my new go-to condiment of choice, as it’s an aged Japanese chili paste that really packs a unique punch.”

Grab some Blank Slate Szechuan Chili Oil.

“In case you’re not familiar with it, this is a chili oil that’s been infused with 11 different spices, then poured over chilis and Sichuan peppercorns that have been crushed and toasted,” said chef David Elkins, executive chef at Murray’s Cheese. “It’s more versatile than most people think, as I love mixing it in with simply roasted vegetables, using it as a meat marinade, or for a cheese pairing.”

Cook with some Green Cayenne Pickle.

“This provides the perfect spice and zing to enhance anything you are eating,” said chef James Beard, executive chef of Saffron NoLa Arvinder Vilkhu in New Orleans. “I call it my ketchup, as I like to use it with eggs, chicken, and curried vegetables.”

Give Mae Ploy Chili Sauce a try.

“This is a sweet Thai sauce with spicy chili flakes sprinkled throughout,” said chef Joe Flamm, executive chef of Chicago’s Michelin-starred Italian restaurant, Spiaggia. “I love it on fried rice, noodles, ramen, and chicken.”

Yuzu works very well in vinaigrettes.

“This citrus tastes like lemons and limes that are spliced together,” said chef Brian Bennett, executive chef of Eat Clean Bro, a top-rated meal prep company. “I enjoy using it to make vinaigrettes, as it pairs amazingly with raw fish.”

Don’t shy away from pickled onions.

“Pickled onions are a great addition to any salad,” Bennett told INSIDER. “It’s a great way to preserve fruits and vegetables in their off seasons too.”

Curtido can be a great sauerkraut substitute.

“This is a lightly fermented cabbage relish made with cabbage, onions, carrots, oregano, and sometimes lime juice,” said chef Christine Ruch at Fresh Thymes in Boulder, Colorado. “It resembles sauerkraut, kimchi, or tart coleslaw (put on burgers, sandwiches, salads, grain bowls, or eat alone!)”

Use fresh herbs.

“One of my favorite herbs is fennel because of its unique flavor and texture,” said chef Keith Norman, food safety manager and assistant executive chef for South Point Hotel, Casino and Spa. “Rosemary is another favorite for its bold flavor.”