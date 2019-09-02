Congratulations on the Titan Plan Global Launch Conference in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 2 September 2019 – On August 24, 2019, the Titan Plan Global Launch Conference sponsored by the Titan Foundation was held at the Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore. More than 300 blockchain experts, investment elites and community leaders from China, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Indonesia and other countries attended the summit.









At the summit, Titan Foundation Chairman Mohamsd Ashraf, Bar Spokesperson Samuel Chou, EZB Exchange Official Spokesman, Chain-Bar Official Spokesperson Wan Wei, Interchain Entertainment Official Spokesperson Herbert R. Sim, Titan Project Official Spokesperson Alson and other guests delivered their important speeches. On the Titan Consensus Ecosystem. Through the empowerment of different application scenarios in the ecosystem, they look forward to the future era of the blockchain consensus ecosystem digital economy.





Titan plans to take advantage of the performance of graphene substructures based on the DPOS consensus mechanism.

1. The BAR public chain has the performance advantages of a graphene infrastructure based on the DPOS consensus mechanism. Graphene is a blockchain tool set that uses the DPOS consensus mechanism. The blockchain is generated at a speed of about 1.5 seconds and has a high throughput.

2. It also has support features on chains such as GOCAN, which helps to develop a variety of applications.

TITAN DAPP uses the BAR GOCAN platform for development and transfering. TITAN Token are based on the BAR public chain, with a total circulation of 10 billion. There are no private placements, of which 8.5 billion are excavated through airdrop transactions. Every TITAN can be queried for real mining.

3. As the super node of the bar public chain, TITAN will get the BAR ecological flow

4. Completely decentralized consensus management system, there is no risk of trust.





At present, TITAN plans to open markets in more than 10 countries including Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Maldives, etc., and will establish 100 governance committees to jointly promote the development of TITAN. TITAN plans to win 100 governance committees from a global consensus next year. 100 seats have the right to propose joint proposals and votes, and will be shared by TITAN.





Chain Bar App download: http://www.chain-bar.com/share/community.html?id=599999



