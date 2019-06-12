Democratic congresswoman says she’s tired of hearing ‘so many sex-starved males’ on the House floor talking about a woman’s right to choose

caption Rep. Norma Torres speaks on the House floor on Wednesday. source Screenshot/CSPAN

Rep. Norma Torres, a California Democrat, described her Republican male colleagues as “sex-starved” during a discussion about a spending bill that Democrats say would limit access to contraception and family planning services.

“It is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose,” Torres said.

The congresswoman, who supports abortion rights, retracted her comment after Republican Rep. Rob Woodall interrupted her to ask her if she’d like to “change her last statement.”

But she added: “It is tiring to be here, on this floor or in committee – as a woman – to continue to be counseled about what types of … family planning conversations that, rightfully, I deserve to have with my own doctor.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Rep. Norma Torres, a California Democrat, described her Republican male colleagues as “sex-starved” during a debate over a spending bill that Democrats say would limit access to contraception and family planning services.

She withdrew her statement, but added, “contraception for women isn’t something to be debate here.”

“Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose,” Torres said.

The remark provoked an immediate wave of murmurs from fellow lawmakers in the chamber. And before Torres could continue, Republican Rep. Rob Woodall of Georgia interrupted her to ask if she’d like to “change her last statement.”

Read more: Joe Biden keeps joking about touching women on the campaign trail, and audiences are laughing about it

Torres acquiesced Woodall’s request.

“Mr. Speaker, if it pleases my colleague on the other side, I will withdraw my statement about sex-starved males on the floor,” she said.

#NEW: California Rep. Norma Torres refers to her male colleagues as “sex-starved males” during a debate on a spending bill to limit abortion rights. She withdrew her statement, but added, “contraception for women isn’t something to be debate here.”@OANN pic.twitter.com/TBgoAcHMFF — Chloe Salsameda (@ChloeSalsameda) June 12, 2019

But she added: “It is tiring to be here, on this floor or in committee, as a woman, to continue to be counseled about what types of … family planning conversations that, rightfully, I deserve to have with my own doctor.”

“It is unfortunate that this is something that continues to be denied to American women day in and day out on this floor,” Torres said.

Her remarks come as Republican lawmakers across the country are making an unprecedented push to pass anti-abortion legislation in the hopes of getting the Supreme Court, with its new conservative majority, to overturn Roe v. Wade.