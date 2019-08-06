An ex-girlfriend of the Dayton shooter said he showed her footage from a mass shooting on their first date

caption Adelia Johnson on the “Today” show on Tuesday. source The “TODAY” Show

The police have identified the gunman who killed nine people and wounded 27 more in Dayton, Ohio, on Sunday as Connor Betts, 24.

A woman who briefly dated Betts told the “Today” show on Tuesday that she saw warning signs.

Adelia Johnson said that on their first date, Betts showed her footage from a mass shooting and later took her to a gun range.

An ex-girlfriend of the Dayton shooter said she saw warning signs on their very first date.

Authorities say Connor Betts, 24, killed nine people, including his younger sister, and wounded 27 more outside a bar in Dayton, Ohio, early Sunday before he was shot dead by police officers.

In an interview with the “Today” show on Tuesday, Adelia Johnson said she dated Betts for a few months and that they broke up in May.

She said that on their first date he showed her footage from a mass shooting and later took her to a gun range.

A former girlfriend of the Dayton shooter exclusively speaks to @gabegutierrez, saying there were red flags and that he showed her video of a mass shooting on their first date and later took her to a gun range. pic.twitter.com/JuYfHH4Rj1 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 6, 2019

Johnson said that she and Betts initially bonded over their shared mental-health issues and that Betts’ situation was exacerbated by having “no support system.”

“People go every day being perfectly fine with having a mental illness, me included, and he just got the short end of the stick,” she said.

Six of the people killed were black, but Johnson said she was certain the shooting had nothing to do with race.

“This isn’t about race. This isn’t about religion. It’s none of those things,” Johnson said. “This is a man who was in pain and didn’t get the help that he needed.”

Investigators have not publicly identified a motive for the shooting. Authorities have said the semi-automatic gun Betts used in the shooting was purchased legally.