Conor McGregor brags about landing the ‘final blow’ hours after being handed a 6-month suspension and $50,000 fine

caption Conor McGregor. source Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

McGregor was punished for the role he played in the post-fight riots that marred his UFC 229 loss to lightweight rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

However, McGregor bragged on Twitter on Wednesday that he had landed the “final blow of the night.”

McGregor will be permitted to fight in Las Vegas again from April 6, and it is looking increasingly likely that he will compete against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Conor McGregor has bragged about landing the “final blow” just hours after fight regulators slapped him with a six-month ban and $50,000 fine for his actions following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

After McGregor was submitted with a tight neck crank in the fourth round of his wild loss to Nurmagomedov, instead of celebrating, the Russian wrestler mounted the fence to seemingly charge at McGregor’s cage-side friend Dillon Danis.

While that was going on, members of Nurmagomedov’s team invaded the cage and were seen attacking McGregor.

A disciplinary hearing was held by the Nevada State Athletic Commission on Tuesday to hand out punishments to both fighters for the parts they played in the post-fight brawls.

The Nevada commission voted to hand McGregor a six-month ban and $50,000 fine, while Nurmagomedov was given a nine-month ban and a $500,000 fine. Both suspensions are backdated to October 6, which was the date the UFC 229 event took place. Nurmagomedov can have three months of his ban reduced if he delivers and distributes an anti-bullying message, according to Reuters.

On Wednesday, McGregor made his first post on social media since learning he will not be able to fight in Las Vegas until April 6 – and it was to brag about the accuracy of the punch he landed during the riot.

“Straight left hand inside the attacker’s jab,” he said on Twitter. “He attempted to use the big security guard that’s in all the movies as cover, but I could smell him a mile away and landed flush down the pipe. The final blow of the night UFC 229 in association with McGregor Sports and Entertainment.”

McGregor accompanied his tweet with two photos of the incident.

Straight left hand inside the attackers jab.

He attempted to use the big security guard that’s in all the movies as cover, but I could smell him a mile away and landed flush down the pipe.

The final blow of the night UFC 229 in association with McGregor Sports and Entertainment. pic.twitter.com/h4GO46oX3a — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 30, 2019

McGregor will be free to fight again from early April, and it will likely be against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, who is the most winningest fighter in UFC history.

Cerrone is on a vicious two-fight winning streak which recently caught the attention of McGregor. It is a fight which Cerrone himself wants, and the UFC boss Dana White also sees it as a “fun” bout to make.