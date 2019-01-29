Conor McGregor just bought a new $3.4 million, 75-foot yacht

caption Irish mixed martial arts superstar Conor McGregor. source TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP / Getty Images

Conor McGregor has a new boat.

The Irish UFC fighter took to Instagram to share a video of himself flicking through the brochure of his new personalised luxury yacht.

The boat is a 75-foot Prestige 750, which has an on-the-water price of £2.6 million ($3.4 million) before an extras have been added, according to Ancasta International Boat Sales.

The brochure says it is “built for Mr Conor McGregor” and has a quote from the fighter on the cover: “Chasing the dream inspires me.”

The Prestige 750 is the boatmaker’s flagship vessel, featuring four cabins (plus one for crew), two decks, a walk-in closet, and a hydraulic bathing platform.

After flicking through a few pages, the fighter zooms in on another quote, this time from boxing legend Muhammad Ali, which reads: “He who is not courageous enough to take risk will accomplish nothing in life.”

There’s an embarrassing typo, though – the boxer’s name has been misspelt as “Mohammad.”

In the video, McGregor appears to be wearing his diamond-encrusted Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore watch in the video, the price of which we can only guess at.

Neither McGregor’s watch nor his new vessel should put too much of a dent in his savings, though – Forbes estimates that the fighter earned $85 million for his 2017 boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather, more than five times his previous top paycheck.

McGregor appears to have been training hard since his defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October.

The latest fighter rumoured to be his next opponent is Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone who is on a vicious winning streak.

Cerrone’s recent win at UFC 143 earned him a tweet from McGregor himself, saying: “For a fight like that Donald, I’ll fight you. Congratulations.”

Cerrone then told ESPN that a bout against McGregor is “what’s maybe next.”

He said: “For a guy in his position, he can pick and do what he wants, I’m just a pawn in the show, if you want to do it, I’m honored. It’s cool, man. I’m sure he’s going to try to get under my skin, he’s the king of talking s—.”

For now, though, McGregor is awaiting a disciplinary hearing on January 29, following the post-fight brawl which erupted at UFC 229.