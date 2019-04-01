Conor McGregor has challenged the ‘actress’ Mark Wahlberg to a fight because he wants his UFC shares

caption Conor McGregor. source Photo by Hans Gutknecht/Digital First Media/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Conor McGregor is continuing his campaign for shares in UFC.

He has been rebuffed by the UFC boss Dana White in previous years, and even retired from the sport last week.

But now he has found a potential new way to get a cut of UFC profits – by fighting, and beating, the actor Mark Wahlberg for his stake in the business.

Wahlberg is yet to respond to the challenge.

Conor McGregor has challenged the Mark Wahlberg to a fight just days after announcing his retirement from MMA – and he called him an “actress” in the process.

Though he may have called time on his UFC career, the Irish striker is still picking fights and currently has “The Fighter” actor Wahlberg in his crosshairs.

The reason may well be a simple one.

McGregor has long campaigned for a cut of UFC profits as he wants to draw dividends from the company as a shareholder. He requested an equity stake in the company in 2016, 2017, and, more recently, in 2019.

He was rebuffed every time, something that perhaps prompted his shock retirement last week, but he has now thought of a new way to get UFC shares – by fighting, and beating, Wahlberg for his.

Wahlberg is one of 23 celebrity UFC investors who gained a fraction of the company when it was sold to WME/IMG for $4 billion in 2016.

McGregor, who made $100 million in his 10th round loss to Floyd Mayweather the following year, wants a cut.

“I’ve decided to challenge Hollywood actress Mark Wahlberg next,” McGregor tweeted at the weekend. “A fight for all the shares!”

Wahlberg, who has yet to respond to the challenge, is no stranger to the fight game. He played the popular Massachussetts brawler Micky Ward in the 2010 biopic “The Fighter,” is friends with eight-weight world champion boxer Manny Pacquiao, and even keeps himself in shape by training at the famous Wildcard Boxing Club in Hollywood.

He is also seen ringside at combat sports events in Las Vegas.

caption Wahlberg (right) with Pacquiao (middle) and Freddy Roach (left). source Photo by Chris Farina/Corbis via Getty Images

When one of McGregor’s followers said Wahlberg’s acting prowess as a tough guy would make him change his mind, McGregor responded by saying he’d “smack” him “and his brothers around.”

He added: “It wouldn’t be the first crew of brothers I’ve smacked around. Check the history books. The UFC history books.”

McGregor was involved in a UFC 202 pre-fight press conference confrontation where he arrived late, witnessed Nate Diaz and his brother Nick leave the event, and then threw a bottle of water at the Diaz entourage.

McGregor shouted “shut your f—— mouth, you’ll do nothin,'” as the Diaz brothers left the venue.

The Irishman fought Diaz twice, avenging his UFC 196 loss by beating the Californian at UFC 202 in 2016.

McGregor lost in the fourth round of a UFC 229 event against Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, and had to defend himself when Nurmagomedov’s brother Abubakar jumped the fence and exchanged blows with the 30-year-old.

McGregor was suspended for the role he played in the post-fight brawls but is free to fight from April 6.

The Nurmagomedov brothers, meanwhile, are banned until June 6.