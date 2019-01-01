Conor McGregor just compared himself to Elon Musk during fiery exchange with a key member of Floyd Mayweather’s team

caption Conor McGregor enters a smoke-filled cage. source Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Conor McGregor has told Floyd Mayweather’s right-hand man that he should call him Elon Musk.

McGregor had been critical of the $9 million Mayweather collected for obliterating 20-year-old Japanese fighter Tenshin Nasukawa inside one round on New Year’s Eve.

Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions, clapped back to say McGregor does not want “that smoke” again – a clear reference to Mayweather’s victory over McGregor in 2017.

McGregor attempted to end the war of words by claiming it is he who is armed with a flamethrower, and that Ellerbe should just call him Elon.

Last year, McGregor downplayed the bout as “something out of Rush Hour 5.”

During an expletive-laden Instagram rant in November, McGregor said: “What in the f— is going on here? Chris Tucker and Jackie f—— Chan back in this b—. F—— brilliant. Mad little b—— you are Floyd. Fair f—- to you mate. No lie. F— it.”

Mayweather beat Nasukawa in a one-sided, first round beatdown on New Year’s Eve, and McGregor roasted the fight veteran just hours later.

First, McGregor scoffed at the reported $9 million Mayweather banked for participating in the Saitama show. He said: “That 9 milli won’t keep you on top of my list for long, kid,” – a clear reference to Forbes’ richest athlete list, which is a ranking Mayweather dominated in 2018, and one McGregor hopes to top in the years ahead.

Just ten minutes after McGregor published his social media post, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe slapped the Irishman with a reminder that he lost 2017’s crossover bout between the two fighters.

“Champ, champ with all due respect I don’t think you want that smoke again,” Ellerbe tweeted on Tuesday.

Champ, champ with all due respect I don’t think you want that smoke again???? https://t.co/IOH2AWCPDj — Leonard Ellerbe (@LEllerbe) January 1, 2019

Not to be outdone, McGregor quickly replied claiming he is the one armed with a flamethrower, and that they should call him Elon Musk.

caption Musk sold 20,000 Boring Company “flamethrowers” in 2018. source iJustine/YouTube/Joe Rogan Experience

“I’m the one with the flamethrower, Leonard,” he said. “Call me Elon.”

McGregor expected to fight this year

McGregor fought just once in 2018, coming back against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 after losing in the tenth round to Mayweather in 2017.

McGregor’s return was wildly unsuccessful as Nurmagomedov dropped him with a thudding right hand in the second round of their bout, before getting submitted for good with a tight neck crank in the fourth.

Post-fight brawls marred the UFC 229 show and neither Nurmagomedov or McGregor will be able to negotiate another fight until the Nevada State Athletic Commission decides whether or not to punish them on January 29.

However, McGregor is expected to return to the UFC octagon in 2019 and has already campaigned for a rematch against Nurmagomedov, but would settle for the “next in line” which, according to UFC’s lightweight rankings could be the world number three Dustin Poirier, the number five Kevin Lee, or even the number nine Nate Diaz, one of McGregor’s historic rivals.