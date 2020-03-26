Conor McGregor is buying $1.1 million worth of protective equipment for Irish hospitals fighting the coronavirus

caption Conor McGregor. source Getty/Jeff Bottari

Conor McGregor has pledged one million euros ($1.1 million) worth of protective equipment to Irish hospitals to help tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

The UFC star revealed his donation on Twitter by sharing a private exchange between himself and the Irish Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe.

“Today I am purchasing myself, one million euros worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region,” McGregor said to Donohoe.

“To see what is happening here in Ireland and all across the entire globe, is heartbreaking to me. I pray.”

Ireland currently has 1,564 reported cases of COVID-19, with nine deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In an exchange on Twitter with the Irish Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, McGregor said he planned to buy the equipment on Wednesday and subsequently distribute it to hospitals around Dublin.

“Today I am purchasing myself, one million euros worth of personal protective equipment to be deployed to all the fighting hospitals in the Leinster region,” the UFC star said in a private message to Donohoe, which he later shared.

Thank you sincerely for your message, Minister Paschal Donohoe.

Here is my reply. pic.twitter.com/0NcnVgrKaA — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 25, 2020

“Where would we be without these brave men and women I do not know. May God bless over them and keep them safe!”

McGregor went on to say that the Irish public were not doing enough in their efforts to socially distance and prevent the spread of the virus.

“I feel like we are moving in the right way, it just feels to me like it is not all the way,” he added. “I urge all the way!”

“‘All in’ is the term we must use here. Bit by bit will cost us lives. To see what is happening here in Ireland and all across the entire globe, is heartbreaking to me. I pray.”

McGregor’s plea comes a day after the 31-year-old gave a statesman-like speech on Facebook urging the Irish government to lock down the country to stop coronavirus spreading.

