Conor McGregor’s coach says the UFC star doesn’t actually spend much money because his expensive clothes and cars are ‘given to him’

Conor McGregor furnishes his Instagram with photos of him wearing expensive suits and driving fast cars.

But his head coach John Kavanagh has said the UFC fighter doesn’t actually spend much money.

In a recent interview, Kavanagh said McGregor is paid to wear the suits and is given the cars.

McGregor’s net worth is approximately $99 million, according to Forbes.

Conor McGregor may be known for his flashy lifestyle, but his head coach John Kavanagh has said he doesn’t actually spend much money.

This is because he is given the fast cars that he drives and is paid to wear the expensive suits he dons at media events and post-fight parties.

McGregor is one of the most famous names in combat sports thanks to a former two-weight champion status at the UFC, but he recently launched Proper No. Twelve whiskey as well as a clothing line called August McGregor.

His business interests, sponsorship deals, and career earnings mean his net worth is approximately $99 million, according to Forbes.

And though he furnishes his Instagram account with photos of himself dressed in sharp suits and wearing a gold watch or driving a Ferrari, Lamborghini, or a Rolls Royce, it is unlikely he actually pays for any of this himself.

“He’s as competitive now with his business, his whiskey, as he is with his fighting,” Kavanagh told The Irish Independent. “It sounds weird but he doesn’t actually spend much money; everything he wears he’s paid to wear; everything he drives is given to him; he’s not into restaurants, his missus makes his meals.”

He added: “He’s in a fairly modest home. He doesn’t gamble.”

McGregor is currently without an opponent but is looking to return to the UFC in 2019 in a fight that will score him even more money.

Because of his alleged involvement in the post-fight brawls that marred the aftermath of his loss to Khabib Nurmagoedmov at UFC 229, he must first await the result of a disciplinary hearing on January 29 before he can plan his return date.

He has been linked with a rematch bout against Nurmagomedov and a trilogy fight versus Nate Diaz.