Frankie Edgar, one of the fighters Conor McGregor said he’d be happy to come back against, says he’ll fight the Irishman ‘anytime, any weight’

Frankie Edgar has said he will fight Conor McGregor “anytime” and at “any weight class.”

McGregor said Edgar was “near the top of the list” of fighters he would like to face upon his proposed return to the UFC.

McGregor retired from the sport in March, however has now spoken of his desire to return to the Octagon as he looks to put his recent controversies behind him.

The Irishman recently publicly apologised on ESPN for an incident in a Dublin pub in which he allegedly punched an older man in the face.

Frankie Edgar has said he “is down” to fight Conor McGregor after the Irishman said he would return to the UFC to fight him.

McGregor retired from mixed martial arts in March, however is now looking to return to the sport as he looks to put his recent controversies behind him.

Speaking to ESPN, McGregor said Edgar “was near the top of the list” for his next potential opponent, also saying the veteran fighter once told him that he one day wanted “to tell his grandkids” the pair faced off in the Octagon.

And Edgar has now answered McGregor’s challenge, saying on Twitter he’s ready to fight him “anytime.”

“You know I’m down to fight [Conor McGregor],” Edgar wrote Monday. “It should have happened a long time ago. I know I’m going down to bantamweight but for you any weight class will do. Anytime any weight class you know I’m game.”

Edgar has lost three of his last six fights in the UFC, most recently against featherweight champion Max Holloway at UFC 240 in July, where he was defeated by unanimous decision.

McGregor has not fought since losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov by submission at UFC 229.

Outside the cage, McGregor has found himself involved in a number of high profile incidents in recent months.

Earlier this month, TMZ showed CCTV footage from a Dublin pub in which McGregor appears to throw a punch at an older man in the face.

In March, the Irish fighter was also charged by Miami police after he allegedly took a man’s phone and smashed it on the floor.

UFC boss Dana White has hinted the former two-weight champion is likely to make a return to the Octogan next year.