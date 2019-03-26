Conor McGregor posted an Instagram photo of him jet skiing at Diddy’s waterfront mansion hours before announcing his retirement from MMA

caption Conor McGregor and Diddy. source Getty Images

Conor McGregor was living his best life on a jet ski near Diddy’s waterfront mansion in Miami, Florida on the same day he stunned the sports world by announcing his retirement from mixed martial arts (MMA).

McGregor brought an end to his fighting career with a single tweet on Monday, saying he had a “quick announcement,” that he was retiring, and he wished all his “old colleagues well going forward in competition.”

McGregor retires aged 30 with an MMA career of 21 wins against four losses, as a transcendant athlete because of his box office appeal, and as a two-weight champion of UFC and Cage Warriors.

McGregor’s tweet was posted at a perplexing time as he had been linked with comeback fights against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Nate Diaz, and Khabib Nurmagomedov, following his shock UFC 229 loss to Nurmagomedov in October, last year.

Hours earlier he had also posted an Instagram photo that showed him flexing his gym-crafted biceps and standing tall on a jet ski coasting along the water within eye-shot of the mansion of Diddy’s mansion, who was ringside for the biggest fight of his career – the 2017 defeat to Floyd Mayweather.

caption Diddy was ringside for the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight in 2017, alongside NBA star LeBron James. source Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“This is not my gaf, it’s Diddys,” McGregor said, before giving the smash hit rapper and entrepreneur “respect” for amassing his fortune – a fortune that earned him $64 million last year, according to Forbes.

There are similarities between Diddy and McGregor, who like Diddy has launched his own clothing line, August McGregor, alongside a booze brand, his whiskey Proper No. Twelve.

“What a large waterfront premise this is right here in Miami,” McGregor said. “Cordoned off with high trees and ample security. A fortune built on hit music and good spirits. With a hat tip to Sean John Clothing also. Respect.”

Though McGregor may never be seen in a UFC octagon again, that may not mean a Nurmagomedov rematch never happens.

Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, after all, said earlier in the year that “a rematch between him and ‘piece of s—‘ Conor McGregor ‘will happen in the street.'”