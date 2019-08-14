Conor McGregor says “OG” David Beckham is his style icon, and that the former Real Madrid star even sent him some clothes

caption Conor McGregor says his style is inspired by David Beckham. source Photo by Reuters — Darren Staples

Conor McGregor says David Beckham was a big inspiration behind the launch of his fashion label August McGregor.

The Irishman launched the collection in 2018, with the first drop selling out in less than 24 hours, according to The Mac Life.

“David Beckham was a pioneer. He paved the way for that kind of style.” McGregor told GQ.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Conor McGregor says David Beckham is his style icon.

The former UFC champion released his debut style line, August McGregor, in 2018 in partnership with custom clothier David August.

The collection, which includes sportswear, limited edition t-shirts, and McGregor’s signature style suits, flew off shelves when it launched last year, selling out in less than 24 hours, according to The Mac Life.

August McGregor released it’s most recent assemblage earlier this month, and after the drop, McGregor told GQ that the former Manchester United and England midfielder Beckham was an huge inspiration behind his own venture into the world of fashion.

“For me, the OG [original gangster] of fashion and male style is David Beckham,” the Dublin-born fighter said in GQ. “David Beckham was a pioneer. He paved the way for that kind of style.

“We have to go to David for inspiration, who I’d look up to style-wise, back in the day.”

McGregor also revealed that Beckham sent him clothes after the two exchanged words. “I actually talked to David. He sent me some clothes. They’re in my office right now as we speak.”

Read more: What whiskey ‘unicorn’ Conor McGregor is actually like, according to his Proper No. Twelve business partner

This isn’t the first time McGregor has spoken of his admiration for the Inter Miami FC owner.

In 2017, the Irishman told Entertainment.ie’s Mike Sheridan: “David Beckham is an OG. An OG of the whole picture from a fashion standpoint that I’ve capitalized on and from a sporting standpoint – his was football, mine’s fighting.

“I have much respect for him and the empire he has built.”

McGregor also revealed the pair traded messages, with Beckham reportedly keen to make a move into the world of combat sports.

He said: “He was at the Ultimate Fighting Championship performance institute where I prepared for the Floyd fight [and] put up a post and tagged me in it.

“We were talking about it and he said, ‘It makes me want to get into fighting.’ I was like, ‘Say no more David … we can make that happen, you know we can make that happen if you want!'”

McGregor announced his retirement from MMA in March 2019, however has been touted for a return by UFC boss Dana White.