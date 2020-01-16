Conor McGregor said he’s in talks to box Manny Pacquiao, and a prominent boxing reporter says the Filipino is interested

.

Conor McGregor told the media on Wednesday that he has been in talks to fight Manny Pacquiao in boxing, and wants to win a boxing world title.

Shortly before McGregor’s comments, a boxing and MMA reporter posted a mock fight poster of the potential matchup on Twitter.

The poster featured Pacquiao, McGregor, and a currently-under-construction Las Vegas stadium which would have a potential future capacity of 65,000.

The poster was sent to the reporter, who guessed that the Filipino is interested in the fight, by Pacquiao’s manager.

LAS VEGAS – Conor McGregor said he has been in talks to box Manny Pacquiao, and a prominent boxing reporter says the Filipino is interested in the fight.

Business Insider attended Wednesday’s press conference at the Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Theater which featured McGregor and Donald Cerrone as they attempted to build interest in their UFC 246 welterweight fight at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.

McGregor mentioned his future plans during the conference, plans which include a return to the boxing ring so he can attempt to improve on his losing record, having been defeated by Floyd Mayweather three years ago.

McGregor said he thought he did well against Mayweather in 2017. “With adjustments, I’d do better. Now I’d take victory.”

Though a chance to fight Mayweather again appears to be a priority, McGregor is also targeting other big-name opponents like the reigning WBO welterweight world champion Pacquiao.

“With Manny Pacquiao, talks have been ongoing,” McGregor said. “An aspiration of mine is to win a boxing world title. It would be a phenomenal feather in the cap and is something I will achieve.”

Before McGregor’s comments, the boxing and MMA reporter at Yahoo Sports, Kevin Iole, posted a mock fight poster of McGregor and Pacquiao on Twitter.

Iole said the poster came from Sean Gibbons, who is Pacquiao’s manager.

Just got this mock poster from @KnuckleheadSean who is the head of MP Promotions for Senator @MannyPacquiao So I'm guessing the Senator has heard that @TheNotoriousMMA is interested in fighting him and is interested. pic.twitter.com/odEwLoDHDg — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) January 15, 2020

The poster features Pacquiao and McGregor in front of the Allegiant Stadium, a jet black domed venue still under construction, with a future capacity of 65,000.

“I’m guessing the Senator [Pacquiao] has heard that [McGregor] is interested in fighting him, and is interested [in fighting McGregor],” Iole tweeted.

