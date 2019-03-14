Conor McGregor is selling replicas of the T-shirt he got arrested in for $56

caption Conor McGregor. source Harry How/Getty

Conor McGregor is selling replica copies of the T-shirt he got arrested in earlier this week.

They’re being sold for $56 each on the August McGregor website, but have seemingly sold out in four sizes already.

The T-shirt borrows a newspaper frontpage design and says “McGregor is back!” across the chest.

McGregor was arrested earlier in the week for allegedly stealing a cellphone from someone who was trying to take a photograph of him.

If you saw the video of Conor McGregor leaving a Florida jail and thought to yourself, ‘Wow, I’d love to have his T-shirt,” you’re in luck – you can now buy yourself a replica.

Why? Because McGregor, who lends his name to the August McGregor clothing brand, is selling copies for $56 each just days after being seen in one after his arrest for allegedly slapping a phone out of a fan’s hand, stomping on it, and walking away with it in his hand.

The T-shirt uses a classic newspaper frontpage design and reads: “The August McGregor Post” in an Old English font at the top.

A headline reads: “When I say something is going to happen, it’s going to happen!” while a strapline reads: “McGregor is back!”

There’s even a photograph of McGregor kicking an opponent in the chest in front of the famous cartoon gorilla logo that adorns the gym walls of the Straight Blast Gym where McGregor trains in Dublin.

See McGregor wearing the t shirt right here:

The shirt is being sold on the August McGregor website for $56 and is available in five different sizes, but at the time of writing only the “2X-large” size was still in stock. The other four sizes may have already sold out.

The brand says the T-shirt is “cut in smooth cotton blend with a loose fit and silk screened with a custom designed newspaper print.” Apparently, it would look good with a suit.

McGregor was arrested because of an incident that apparently took place at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, a resort in Miami, shortly after 5 a.m. on March 11.

Authorities confirmed that the UFC fighter was arrested hours later because he allegedly stole a cellphone from someone who was trying to take a photograph of him. He was charged with robbery and criminal mischief and held on a $12,500 bail.

A video of the alleged incident was published on Thursday by TMZ Sports.

Watch it here:

McGregor has been busy recently, as he has been seen on Instagram sending motivational messages to his young son, helping his mother celebrate her 60th birthday party at the Versace Mansion in Miami, and posting photographs of his training as he looks to return to the UFC.

He is currently suspended until April 6 because of the role he played in the post-fight brawls that marred his UFC 229 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October.

McGregor has been linked with rematches against Nurmagomedov, a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz, and a lightweight battle with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.