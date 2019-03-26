Conor McGregor is reportedly being investigated by Irish police over sexual-assault allegations

caption According to The New York Times, McGregor was arrested in January, questioned by police, and released. The police have not charged him with a crime. source Christian Petersen/Getty

Conor McGregor is being investigated by the Irish police over a sexual-assault accusation, according to The New York Times.

The accuser said the alleged assault took place at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin in December.

McGregor, the biggest name in the UFC, was arrested and questioned by police in January and released. Police have not charged him with a crime.

McGregor announced his retirement from fighting earlier on Tuesday.

The Irish police are investigating Conor McGregor over a sexual-assault allegation, according to The New York Times.

According to The Times, McGregor, the biggest name in the UFC, was arrested in January and questioned by police and released. The police have not charged him with a crime.

The woman who made the accusation said the assault took place in December at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin. According to The Times, McGregor has been known to stay at the hotel occasionally, usually renting the penthouse. He was last there in December, the report added.

According to The Times, the Irish news media have reported on the issue since news of the assault broke in January but have not used McGregor’s name because of libel and breach-of-privacy lawsuit risks.

McGregor’s attorney did not respond to request for comment to The Times.

Karen J. Kessler, an American publicist for McGregor, told Business Insider:

“This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now. The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport.”

McGregor, one of the world’s biggest sports figures, announced his retirement on Twitter on Tuesday. He last fought in September, when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.